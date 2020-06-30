BEAUFORT — The Republican Party Monday night selected Judge Clinton Rowe to run for the District 3B Superior Court seat formerly held by now-retired Judge John Nobles.
The district includes Carteret County.
Carl Mischka of the GOP district executive committee, which also includes Craven and Pamlico counties, confirmed the choice Tuesday.
He said the committee had looked at three candidates: Bob Cherry, also a judge, and David McFadyen Jr., an attorney in Beaufort, in addition to Judge Rowe.
Mr. McFadyen and Judge Cherry withdrew from consideration, Mr. Mischka said, and supported Judge Rowe. The committee, he added, unanimously backed Judge Rowe.
“I think he will win the election and will do a great job,” Mr. Mischka said. “I’ve known him for many years.”
Democrats last week selected Brenda George of New Bern to run for the seat.
Judge Rowe is a district court judge. He was elected in November 2012 and took office in January 2013.
He went on to be reelected without opposition in 2016. That term expires in December.
Judge Cherry, of Newport, also serves the district court.
