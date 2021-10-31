Planners cancel meeting
The Cape Carteret Planning Board meeting scheduled for Tuesday has been canceled. The next meeting of the board will be Tuesday, Dec. 7 at 6 p.m. in town hall off Dolphin Street.
Cedar Point board to meet
The Cedar Point Board Planning Board will meet at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday in town hall off Sherwood Avenue. The only potential action item on the agenda is continued discussion of amendments to the unified development ordinance section that regulates multifamily housing development.
