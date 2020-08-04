MOREHEAD CITY — It was billed as a graduation like no other in the 57-year history of Carteret Community College.
Instead of being packed into an air-conditioned Crystal Coast Civic Center, graduates and family members were packed into air-conditioned vehicles on a sweltering Thursday afternoon for a drive-thru ceremony.
The coronavirus pandemic that postponed the commencement exercise from May 8 and modified it from its normal proceedings was the just the latest in a string of obstacles for graduates.
“There have been life lessons learned over the past two years,” Michael Curtis said as he addressed the graduates from outside the Bryant Student Center. Mr. Curtis recently stepped down as the Carteret Community College Board of Trustees chairperson. Melodie Darden now holds the position. Mr. Curtis listed all that graduates had endured, including Hurricane Florence in 2018 and Hurricane Dorian in 2019.
“Those were just a prelude to the pandemic,” he said. “Did you give up? No. Did you quit school and abandon your dreams for a college education? No. You kept moving on, developed coping skills, took those tools and lessons and toughed though it. The Board of Trustees is proud of you.”
Mr. Curtis thanked the families of graduates for their sacrifices, as well as the faculty, staff and administration for adapting to extraordinary circumstances and providing an outstanding education.
The quality of that education was revealed the previous week when the school ranked fourth in the nation amongst community colleges, according to The Best Community Colleges in America report.
SmartAsset, a personal finance technology company headquartered in New York, ranked 821 community colleges across the nation based on 2018-19 data, such as graduation and transfer rates, student-to-faculty ratio and the cost of in-state tuition and fees.
After the Rev. Curtis Donald of Mt. Zion Missionary Baptist Church in Beaufort gave the invocation, offering thanksgiving and asking for blessings, CCC President Dr. Tracy Mancini addressed the graduates.
Dr. Mancini took her post as the college’s sixth overall and first-ever female president two months ago.
“This is a very different event, but we want to assure you we feel no less profound joy or pride in you, our 2020 graduates,” she said.
Dr. Mancini instructed graduates to honk their horns and cheer when they saw a green card held up behind her and to stop when they saw the orange card.
She thanked the “amazing” faculty and staff, for shepherding students through two tumultuous years to the completion of their academic goals, calling them the “backbone of CCC.” She also thanked the family and friends who supported the graduates as they pursued their dreams.
Among those students is Tanya Gray, who was bestowed with the Dallas Herring Award after earning an associates degree in nursing.
One student from each of the state’s 58 community colleges receives the award that was established by the North Carolina Community College System in 2010 to honor the late Dr. Dallas Herring, one of the state’s earliest advocates of community colleges. The award is given annually to a student who best embodies Dr. Herring’s philosophy of “taking people where they are and carrying them as far as they can go.”
“Tanya is from a working class family in Harkers Island, who while raising a child at a young age, took a leap of faith to pursue a lifelong dream of becoming a registered nurse,” Dr. Mancini said.
Gray’s home was devastated by Hurricane Florence, and she has continued to persevere while working in the health care industry during the pandemic. She showed her level of commitment by missing the ceremony while working a shift at Carteret Health Care.
“Quitting is not an option, and when things get tough, I get tougher,” she said via phone with the News-Times. “I learned a long time ago that hard times don’t define me, how I handle them does. God has been good to me and I hope I can bless people with the skills and knowledge I’ve acquired from the CCC nursing instructors to be the best nurse I can be.”
Dr. Mancini reported how Ms. Gray and students like her had faced adversity with resilience.
“You’ve demonstrated grit to make the best of a difficult situation,” she said. “You are Carteret strong. We are so proud of you.”
Graduates then drove and stopped at a main dais near the Smith Building to have their name, degree and any awards they received called out by Crystal Coast Chamber of Commerce President Tom Kies.
