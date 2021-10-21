Carteret County teens explore science through dive program

CARTERET COUNTY — Four Carteret County teens traveled Oct. 5-9 to Homestead, Fla., to work with Biscayne National Park Service as part of the SCUBAnauts program, a nonprofit created in Florida in 2001 to introduce students ages 12 to 18 to science education through underwater exploration and diving.
The teens, members of the North Carolina chapter of SCUBAnauts, were home-schooled juniors Alex Guirgues of Morehead City, Sammy Byrns of Cape Carteret and Bryn Fleming of Morehead City and West Carteret High School sophomore Jyvana Murray of Newport.
According to a press release about the trip, the students were involved in lionfish mitigation and underwater debris removal. Over three days, they completed seven dives, removed 28 lionfish, an invasive species that threatens local fish populations, and removed more than 670 pounds of debris from the national park. The debris included anchors, derelict lobster traps, batteries and more.
The N.C. SCUBAnauts worked off of Biscayne National Park boats and learned what it takes to work as a park ranger.
Sammy, a longtime N.C. SCUBAnauts member who hopes to work in the marine industry when he graduates, said, “It was a fun hands-on learning experience and I enjoyed it.”
Fellow member Jyvana agreed.
“It was interesting to see the different marine and conservation issues they have in Florida as it is a little different than what we have in North Carolina,” she said.
The local chapter of N.C. SCUBAnauts started in 2019 with the aid of Jason and Janelle Fleming of Morehead City, through their nonprofit Marine, Education, Research and Recovery for Oceans Worldwide, or MERROW, Foundation. The foundation supports the diving and science, technology, engineering, art and math, or STEAM, training associated with SCUBAnauts, according to Ms. Fleming.
“The program is a four-year program and each year we focus on one aspect of oceanography,” Ms. Fleming said Oct. 11.
In 2019, the group focused on geological oceanography. Last year, they focused on biological oceanography and in 2021, they are studying chemical oceanography.
“We meet monthly and cover lesson plans,” she said. “For example, we covered plastics pollution last month.”
Students who participate become certified divers. Ms. Fleming said dive training includes basic first aid, CPR and the use of oxygen in dive emergencies. Participants also learn basic rescue techniques and will eventually become advanced divers with other certifications.
The N.C. SCUBAnauts have worked nationally and internationally with university scientists, National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration researchers and conservation groups. Locally, the group started a coral nursery at the Radio Island rock jetty, growing and monitoring the local coral, Oculina Arbuscula, which grows and creates habitat inshore and offshore. They’ve also completed fish and invertebrate surveys to get an idea of the health of the rocky and artificial reefs in North Carolina.
“Recently, they assisted with the Spot-a-Shark program that is run through the N.C. Aquarium system,” Ms. Fleming said.
The local SCUBAnauts group began with 10 members and currently has 15. They have also expanded their capability with a small boat for transport. One of the SCUBAnaut parents and adult leaders, Kari Handy, provides boat support.
