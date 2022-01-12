Croatan High School student picked for national art exhibit

OCEAN — The National Art Honor Society/National Junior Art Honor Society recently selected a colored pencil drawing created by Croatan High School Advanced Placement art student Isabella Samsel for the 2022 National Art Honor Society Juried Exhibition.
The senior’s work, “Detached,” was one of 200 pieces selected out of 1,665 submissions.
The virtual exhibit dates are Tuesday, Jan. 18, through Friday, April 29, and can be seen at https://www.arteducators.org/opportunities/naea-studio-gallery-exhibitions/current-exhibitions.
Representatives from six member schools of the Association of Independent Colleges of Art and Design participated as jurors for the exhibition. They were Burren College of Art, College for Creative Studies, Milwaukee Institute of Art & Design, Minneapolis College of Art and Design, Moore College of Art and Design and Parsons School of Design.
