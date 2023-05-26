CARTERET COUNTY – Parking season is underway as towns and beaches are gearing up for tourists and seasonal visitors.
As parking is becoming more and more of a scarcity for the towns, here is what patrons need to know about parking throughout the towns and beaches while visiting this summer.
The parking fees, rules and availability of said parking spaces vary from community to community.
Here is a breakdown of fees or no fees in county towns:
ATLANTIC BEACH/FORT MACON
Parking season began this May and runs through Labor Day, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily, seven days a week.
Pay stations are $3 per hour via credit and debit cards only. Any cars in paid lots or parking spaces at the beginning of parking day hours will be ticketed. There will be no refunds for rainouts. Parking is free with the visible display of a valid handicap or disabled veteran tag/plate.
Atlantic Beach uses the revenue from the parking lots to offset many of the challenges of being located in a tourist area.
“The 2022 season brought in $311,700,” Assistant Town Administrative Services Director Sabrina Simpson said. “These funds ensure that such tourist-related beach services are not fully subsidized by the local property taxpayers.”
Designated spaces along the perimeter of West Drive and Atlantic Boulevard are free parking for 30 minutes only. This rule applies to everyone, including parkers who received free parking by displaying a town reentry pass or season parking sticker. Vehicles must be moved after the half hour expires.
Atlantic Beach property owners or long-term renters: free parking with a display of Town Hurricane Reentry pass on dashboard of vehicle. Season passes are $75 each. The pass can be purchased online or at town hall during normal business hours, and the pass must be adhered to your windshield.
Atlantic Beach’s paid parking funds the summer lifeguard program, operation and maintenance of three public beach access bathhouses, daily garbage/refuse pickup and disposal along a 5-mile beachfront and various free summer recreation programs.
Parking operates under the guidance of the Atlantic Beach Police Department (ABPD), and violations will be enforced by the ABPD.
Circle Regional Beach Access, 201 West Atlantic Blvd., provides over 300 paid parking spaces, bathroom facilities, picnic tables and outside showers. Lifeguards on duty from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Paid parking is in the summer.
Tom Doe Memorial Beach Access is located on Ocean Boulevard and features outdoor showers, restrooms, a foot-washing station, handicap ramp and parking and beach playground. Note that there is very limited parking.
The Les and Sally Moore Public Beach Access, 177 New Bern St., provides 50 parking spaces, bathroom facilities, picnic tables and outside showers. There are 469 paid parking areas: New Bern Avenue Beach access (50), West Boardwalk CAMA lot (64), Circle Point Grass Lot (22), Circle Pavilion Paved Lot (31), Circle Gravel Dirt Lot (45), Circle Perimeter: West Drive, Atlantic Boulevard and East Drive (161), Circle Adjacent: West Bogue, East Terminal, East Bogue (38), Henderson Boulevard Beach Access (58).
The town also has several public boat ramps and fishing piers, but parking is limited which includes: Moonlight Drive Ramp, parking for three vehicles with trailers; Pelican Drive Fishing Pier, town dock with water access-small pier with 10 vehicle spots, no trailer parking spots; West Bogue Sound Drive Ramp, no parking; Bridge Abutment Parking Facility, fishing landing with parking for 26 vehicles (including four boat/trailer spaces), paid parking.
INDIAN BEACH/SALTER PATH
Indian Beach offers 141 public access parking spots for free.
They include the following: Sea Isle Plantation Access, 770 Salter Path Road, Indian Beach, 10 public access parking spaces located in the wooded area east of milepost 10; Salter Path Regional Public Beach Access, 1025 Salter Path Road, Salter Path, 75 public access parking spaces; Indian Beach Regional Public Access, 1425 Salter Path Road, Indian Beach, 36 public access parking spaces and a four-wheel drive access ramp; Ocean Club Access, 1701 Salter Path Road, Indian Beach, 10 public access parking spaces located between The Ocean Club and The Grander condominiums at milepost 11.5; Baptist Church Gazebo/Old Indian Beach Pier Access, 1831 Salter Path Road, Indian Beach, 10 public access parking spaces at an oceanfront facility located at milepost 1.
EMERALD ISLE
Emerald Isle’s parking season began April 1 and runs through Sept. 30 with 452 paid parking spaces offered.
They include the following: Western Ocean Regional Access, 9003 Louise Ave., 157 parking spaces – 28 for golf carts; Eastern Ocean Regional Access, 2701 Emerald Drive, 165 parking spaces; Bogue Inlet Pier, 100 Bogue Inlet Drive, $20/day, open 24 hours from April 1 through Labor Day.
The parking revenue generated from fees in Emerald Isle help the community stay up to date by reinvesting in the facilities in the area.
“Emerald Isle received $249,275.02 in Regional Access Parking proceeds for the calendar year 2022,” Town Manager Matt Zapp said. “Funds generated from Paid Parking are reinvested into the Western Ocean Regional Access (WORA) and Eastern Ocean Regional Access (EORA). The revenue generated from fees are also used to offset water consumption, cleaning, cleaning attendants, and facility maintenance.”
N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission Boat Launching Facility, Emerald Isle 6800 Emerald Isle Drive, has 112 vehicle/trailer combinations, four boat launching ramps and a separate parking lot with 18 spaces, located near mile marker 18 on N.C. Highway 58, which are open 365 days a year 24/7. There is no fee to launch a boat, and during spring into early fall, parking spaces cost $2/hour. During peak season and holidays seven days a week, parking spaces cost $4/hour or $16 per vehicle, per day.
Beach wheelchairs for physically challenged individuals are available for checkout on a daily basis from Emerald Isle Fire Station No. 1 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., seven days a week. Reservations are not accepted, and chairs are to be obtained in person. Handicap free access stickers must be obtained online at www.emeraldisle-nc.org or Emerald Isle Police Department.
Emerald Isle offers 222 public access parking for free at the following locations: Station Street Park, 11001 Coast Guard Road, 16 parking spaces; Emerald Isle Woods, 9404 Coast Guard Road, 26 parking spaces, four handicap spaces; Emerald Isle Woods Entrance, 9404 Coast Guard Road, four parking spaces, one handicap space; Cedar Street Park, 7800 Cedar St., five parking spaces; Leisure Lane, 203 Leisure Lane, eight parking spaces; Black Skimmer Drive, four parking spaces, one handicap space; Community Center, 203 Leisure Lane, 52 parking spaces, three handicap spaces; Third Street Park, 301 Ocean Drive, nine parking spaces, 1 handicap space; N.C. Wildlife Boat Ramp, cars only, 6800 Emerald Drive, 20 parking spaces, one handicap space; Welcome Center, 8401 Emerald Drive, 25 parking spaces, one handicapped space; Senator Jean Preston Park, 6800 Emerald Drive, nine 9 parking spaces, one handicap space; Islander Drive - Front, Islander Drive, eight parking spaces; Islander Drive - Mid, Islander Drive, 20 parking spaces; Boardwalk Avenue, nine parking spaces; Holly Street, seven parking spaces.
Some of Emerald Isle’s parks also offer various parking, including: Cedar Street Park, 7800 Cedar St., seven parking spaces; Ocean Oaks Park, off Coast Guard Road, no parking; Park Street, no parking; Station Street Park, 11001 Terrell Horn III Way, off Coast Guard Road, 16 parking spaces; Third Street Park, 301 Ocean Drive, 12 parking spaces, accessible from 1st and 5th streets.
BEAUFORT
Beaufort has 315 total paid parking spaces, several paid golf cart parking spaces and numerous free spaces all throughout town.
In regard to the potpourri of parking services, Beaufort Town Manager Todd Clark could not be reached for comment.
Paid parking spaces include Front Street (east and west lots), all-day with escalating rate; on-street spaces on Front Street from Queen Street to Moore Street, 4-hour limit, Live Oak to Queen Street, all day, Queen Street parking lot, 4-hour limit except with a parking pass; Craven Street parking lot, 4-hour limit, except with a parking pass; 100 block of Turner Street, 4-hour limit; 100 block of Craven Street to Middle Lane, 4-hour limit; Pollock Street in front of town hall (five spaces), all day; and golf cart spaces, 4-hour limit.
Front street and all other spaces are $1/hour. Violations are: overtime parking, $50; handicap parking violation, $100; late payment after 30 days, $30.
A weekly parking pass is $25, while a monthly parking pass is $100, and a seasonal parking pass is $200. Waterfront Business District (WBD) Resident Premium parking passes (only available to WBD residents) are not subject to time limits or other restrictions and is $800. Handicap parking is free at any lot or location with a valid tag.
Weekly, monthly and seasonal parking passes are subject to time limits except at Queen/Craven Street lots and Craven Street on the street and are not valid in escalating lots. Beaufort’s pay stations accept U.S. coin and debit/credit cards (MasterCard, Visa, and/or Discover). No need to place the receipt on the dash. Parking meters begin accepting pre-payment at 4 a.m. Paid parking begins at 8 a.m.
PINE KNOLL SHORES
Split between Atlantic Beach and Pine Knoll Shores accesses, there are a total of 140 public access parking spaces.
In regard to the breakdown of parking spaces, Pine Knoll shores Brian Kramer could not be reached for comment.
Hotel Atlantic Beach Public Access, 121 Salter Path Road, offers 10 public access parking spaces along the western boundary of Atlantic Beach with associated parking located along Oakleaf Drive at its intersection with Highway 58.
Memorial Park Public Access, 201 Salter Path Road, offers 40 public access parking spaces west of milepost 6 from the oceanfront facility.
Iron Steamer Public Access, 345 Salter Path Road, offers 50 public access parking spaces located west of the former Iron Steamer Fishing Pier, near milepost 7.5. Parking is $10 on Friday - Sunday and holidays.
The Inn at Pine Knoll Shores (PKS) Public Access, 511 Salter Path Road, offers 20 public access parking spaces located north of The Inn at the PKS Hotel at milepost 8.5 with an associated ocean access along the western boundary of The Inn at PKS property.
Trinity Center Public Access, 697 Salter Path Road, offers 20 public access parking spaces located underneath the water tower at Indian Beach/PKS town boundary at milepost 9.5.
There are 82 paid parking spaces located between Memorial Park and Iron Steam Park which cost $4/hour.
Pine Knoll Shores does not offer seasonal passes, nor overnight parking. Note that beach access parking hours are from dusk to dawn with no lifeguard available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.