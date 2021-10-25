PINE KNOLL SHORES — More sidewalks, preserving the character of Pine Knoll Shores and communication with all residents seem to be key priorities town commission candidates.
The League of Women Voters of Carteret County hosted a virtual candidate forum Wednesday via Webinar for candidates for the town board of commissioner race. Incumbents Alicia Durham, Bill Knecht and Larry Corsello and candidate Robert Cox took part in the forum. Incumbent Mayor John Brodman attended, though due to running unopposed, the mayor didn’t participate.
Three commission seats, along with the mayoral post, are on the Tuesday, Nov. 2 ballot.
After opening statements, all the candidates agreed pedestrian improvements in town are an important, ongoing project and plans to extend a sidewalk along Highway 58 is something they want to pursue.
“I fully support what we’re planning, finishing the sidewalk from the stoplight to the town limit,” Mr. Cox said.
While existing plans are to install a sidewalk along the north side of the highway only, Mr. Cox said he also would like to see one on the south side.
Candidates were also supportive of getting resident input from the sidewalk survey that, as of Wednesday, was still ongoing.
“I think it will be a priority of mine, if the survey turns out like I think, to pursue funding,” Mr. Knecht said.
When asked about the biggest issues facing the town in the next five years, all the candidates agreed the ongoing N.C. Department of Transportation Interstate 42 extension project tops the list. They also agreed they want to preserve the Pine Knoll Shores’ predominantly residential character in the face of the incoming increase in traffic.
“I want to keep the town as a residential, family oriented, environmentally focused community,” Mr. Corsello said during his closing statement.
While all the candidates agreed open communication with residents is an important duty for town officials, some felt there’s room for improvement. Mr. Cox said he doesn’t think the existing public comment period during board meetings is “sufficient for two-way communication” and said he’d pursue creating an additional board meeting dedicated to public input and discussion.
“What I hear talking to folks is decisions are made before they’ve even heard about it,” Mr. Cox said.
Other candidates, meanwhile, seemed to think existing avenues of public input are sufficient and residents only need to be encouraged to use them.
Ms. Durham said staff is good about sending out notices to residents regarding upcoming meetings and events.
“(Assistant town manager) Julie (Anderson), (town manager) Brian (Kramer) and the chiefs all have open-door policies,” Ms. Durham said. “We all have emails on the website.”
Mr. Knecht said communication between the commissioners and residents is very important, but some responsibility falls on residents to stay informed.
“There’s often a lot of hearings before things take place,” he said.
Ensuring adequate staffing was another item brought up during Wednesday’s forum. While all the candidates agreed competitive salaries and benefits are important, both Mr. Cox and Ms. Durham said a welcoming work environment was also important.
“We want our staff to not only be competitively paid, but also want to be here,” Ms. Durham said.
