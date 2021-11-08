Carteret school board adopts $104.5M budget that includes federal COVID-19 spending funds

BEAUFORT — The Carteret County Board of Education approved a $104.5 million 2021-22 local budget that is 12% more than the $93.5 million approved for the 2020-21 fiscal year, which ended June 30.
The school system’s chief finance officer Kathy Carswell said the increase in the budget, adopted during the school board meeting Wednesday, is due to federal funds given to the school system to address instructional and health and safety needs during the coronavirus pandemic. Some of those funds have been spent on hiring additional nurses and technology and instructional support services.
Ms. Carswell pointed out the N.C. General Assembly has not yet approved a state spending plan, so “our budget is based off a preliminary planning budget.”
She said the budget includes a 5% salary increase for certified staff, such as teachers, and a 3% increase for classified staff, such as maintenance workers. Other state mandated increases are due to hikes in state retirement and hospitalization benefits.
The school system’s budget is made up of state, county and federal funds.
The final budget shows $26.2 million in local current expense, or county funds. That is 5% more than the $24.94 million allocated by county commissioners last year.
The local budget includes $23.9 million for regular operations. It also has $592,000 in charter school pass-through funds, $250,000 in fines and forfeitures, $30,000 in sales tax reimbursements, $10,000 in interest on investments and $1.4 million in appropriated fund balance.
The school system also received $2.68 million in capital money from the county, which is used to maintain facilities. That is up 19% from the $2.24 million allocated last year.
The district expects to receive $50.4 million in state funding, which is 2% less than the $51.6 million received the previous year. Much of that money is used for employee salaries and instructional support services.
In federal grant funds, the school system received $17.5 million, which is 160% more than the $6.7 million received last year. Much of that money is in the form of Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Stabilization, or ESSERS, funds, which are earmarked for COVID-related issues.
Ms. Carswell asked the board to approve the hire of an ESSERS budget manager to assist with the management of the funds “due to the complexity of federal budgets and additional restrictions.”
The board approved a budget amendment to hire the manager at an estimated cost of $150,000 for two and a half years.
The school system received $3.5 million in special revenue funds, which is 9% less than the $3.9 million received in 2020-21. Those funds come through special revenue sources, such as Medicaid and N.C. Pre-K reimbursements.
In addition, the school system anticipates receiving $4.1 million for child nutrition services, which is 3% more than the $4 million received last year.
Contact Cheryl Burke at 252-726-7081, ext. 255; email Cheryl@thenewstimes.com; or follow on Twitter @cherylccnt.
