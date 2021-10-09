Consultant reports public input still needed for Cape Carteret land-use plan update

CAPE CARTERET — A consultant Tuesday night told the Cape Carteret Planning Board she’s making good progress on efforts to help the town refresh its land-use plan.
The meeting was in town hall off Dolphin Street and virtually via GoToMeeting.
Anne Darby of Summit Design and Engineering Services of Hillsborough, the company the town hired earlier this year for $20,236.80, said work so far has involved review of the existing plan, which is 14 years old, and getting input from stakeholders. Those include residents and business owners, who were about what they’d like to see in the plan.
She said major ideas include creation of a “walkable city center,” improving flood prevention and storm water management, completing the Cape Carteret Trail and fostering small business growth.
The land-use plan, required by the state Division of Coastal Management in the 20 coastal counties and their municipalities, serves as a blueprint for what kinds of development should occur in the future in specific areas. The planning board and board of commissioners, for example, use the plan when making decisions on rezoning applications. It also sets funding priorities and includes detailed analyses of population and land development suitability.
Ms. Darby said, it’s not just “big ideas,” however, it also should include details.
“We want to make sure it’s not just a bunch of bright ideas,” she said, it’s supposed to detail how those ideas can come to fruition.
Former Mayor Dave Fowler, who attended the meeting and is on the land-use plan steering committee, liked that, because there have been plenty of big ideas in the past that didn’t come to fruition as envisioned.
“You can’t just wave a magic wand” and make things happen, he said.
Ms. Darby, the committee and town officials are urging those interested in helping to shape the town’s future to participate. There will eventually be public meetings, but for right now, there’s a form on the town website where people can provide input, capecarteretplan.com/.
The goal for completion of the land-use plan update is July, according to Susan Hall, chairperson of the planning board.
Also during the meeting Tuesday night, the planning board recommended commissioners approve a rezoning request for a 2.1-acre tract at 704 Highway 58, between the highway and Hunter Brown Drive.
The applicant, KJH Property LLC of Cape Carteret, wants the land rezoned from R-30 (single-family residential, minimum lot size 30,000 square feet) to B-20, a zone intended for retail businesses. The N.C. Secretary of State’s office lists the registered agent for the LLC as Ken A. Hudson of Cape Carteret.
Town commissioners are scheduled to hold a public hearing on the request during their regular meeting Tuesday, Oct. 12 at 6 p.m. in the town hall and on GoToMeeting.
