PELETIER — Peletier commissioners Monday night tabled until at least March approval of a proposed ordinance to limit potential negative impacts of an eight-acre vegetative waste disposal site planned by Emerald Isle off Highway 58 in town.
The board met in the town hall for its regular monthly session with new town attorney Brett DeSelms present.
The town planning board has recommended adoption of the ordinance, which it has worked on along with Commissioner Tim Quinn and resident Dona Bierly. Quinn and Bierly have consulted with officials in the N.C. Department of Environmental Quality.
Monday night, DeSelms said he had reviewed the proposed ordinance, and it was obvious Bierly, in particular, had “put in a lot of work.” However, he added, the ordinance is very detailed, and the town lacks adequate staff to enforce it. The town has two employees, a part-time clerk and a part-time code enforcement officer who is a full-time Carteret County Sheriff’s Office deputy.
“We’ve been trying to get in touch with the Emerald Isle manager (Matt Zapp) and their town attorney,” DeSelms said. “We have not had any in-person discussions, but we’re working on that. We want to make sure it is legally compliant and that we have capabilities to enforce it.”
Without the ability to enforce the ordinance, it won’t be effective. DeSelms added that he understands that the town needs to adopt some sort of rules to govern the site.
Commissioner Walter Vinson agreed, and the board took no action.
The property is part of a larger 35-acre tract owned by Coastal Environmental Partners, which operates landfills and waste transfer stations in the region. Emerald Isle is leasing eight of the acres near Highway 58’s intersection with Croatan Road.
Emerald Isle plans to improve it, but many residents in rapidly growing Peletier are unhappy about the project, worried it could cause spontaneous fires, air pollution, groundwater contamination and heavy truck traffic on the highway. They also are concerned, despite Emerald Isle officials' assurances, that the site will not be adequately buffered from view.
Highlights of the draft include requirements for 500-foot buffer zones and a provision that all mulching and composting operations, and all business, service, repair, processing, storage, or merchandise display conducted outside of an enclosed building shall be screened from adjacent streets and properties by means of an effective screening device of a height appropriate to its screening function.
In addition, composting would have to be done on an all-weather surface of asphalt, concrete or a similar impermeable material that will allow for accessibility during inclement weather and will prevent contamination of surface water and groundwater.
The proposed ordinance also would require the facility to be constructed to minimize the ponding of water or liquids to minimize odor and mosquito breeding. Any ponding that occurs shall be corrected through routine facility maintenance, it states.
The ordinance proposes an impact fee and fines for violations.
Contact Brad Rich at 252-864-1532; email brad@thenewstimes.com; or follow on Twitter @brichccnt.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.