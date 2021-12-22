NC Sea Grant accepting research grant proposals through Feb. 4

MOREHEAD CITY — There’s still time for environmental researchers in Carteret County and beyond to submit proposals for a research grant from N.C. Sea Grant.
NCSG’s Community Collaborative Research Grant program is accepting proposals through Friday, Feb. 4 for projects to start later in 2022. According to NCSG, an N.C. State University-based program that provides research, education and outreach opportunities relating to coastal issues in North Carolina, the research grant program brings communities and researchers together to study high-priority environmental and economic issues in North Carolina.
“This program is an effective and efficient process to continually address community priorities that can change year to year,” NCSG deputy director John Fear said. “CCRG projects bring significant returns on investment.
“In our recent review of the first six years of the grant program, we have confirmed that new partnerships have sustained themselves well after the end of individual projects, allowing momentum that produces ongoing benefits,” he continued.
Access the full request for proposals with instructions for online submission at the website go.ncsu.edu/CCRG.
NCSG strongly encourages proposals from applicants from traditionally underserved and underrepresented communities, as well as proposals that demonstrate how projects and related outreach will benefit underserved and underrepresented communities. This includes encouraging proposals from researchers at historically black colleges and universities and minority serving institutions.
New grants will range from $5,000 to $25,000 for projects that take place over one year. In 2021, the program funded projects including topics such as youth training regarding resilience, oysters, near-shore contaminants, shoreline erosion, sharks, wetlands and freshwater mussels.
The CCRG program partners with NCSU’s William R. Kenan Jr. Institute for Engineering, Technology and Science and the N.C. Water Resources Research Institute. CCRG funding opportunities can address watersheds and water resource issues, as well as key coastal urgencies.
KIETS Associate Director Raj Narayan said that “consistent with our mission to support innovative partnerships, the CCRG brings together academic, government, non-profit, and business partners across NC who work collaboratively towards solving relevant and important problems.”
“The CCRG reflects and amplifies a collective and intentional focus enabling authentic community engagement that serves to support and nurture the creativity and resiliency of these communities,” Mr. Narayan said.
He went on to say the grant program manifests its focus through the projects it supports, “which vary from educational initiatives lifting up the voices of young climate leaders, enabling research that addresses environmental preservation, and informing strategies to empower the economic development and vitality of our state.”
WRRI adds a focus on watersheds and water’s vital role in communities to the program. WRRI research and engagement coordinator Kaitlin Tucker said drawing on expertise from WRRI “enables CCRG to benefit communities from the coast to the mountains of North Carolina.”
