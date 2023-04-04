CARTERET COUNTY – In 2019, 17 drownings throughout North Carolina’s beaches occurred with 10 fatalities due to rip currents, two to high-surf areas, three to other currents and two to unknown reasons.
As the tourist season begins and with summer on the way, Emerald Isle, Atlantic Beach and Fort Macon State Park are working hard to ensure the safety of its beachgoers this season.
Emerald Isle employs 20 U.S. Lifesaving Association (USLA) certified lifeguards a season who are hired from avid marketing campaigns that occur year-round, although most of its employees come from word of mouth. Emerald Isle is usually able to retain most of its staff from season to season, and budgets for full-time roles of ocean rescue coordination within the Emerald Isle Fire Department. The budget includes two ocean rescue stands which are located at the two public and maintained parking facilities. Guards are also USLA certified and equipped with rescue jeeps and patrol the entire 12 miles of the beach. Guards are ready to go and are working by April and will work through September.
Emerald Isle requires its lifeguards and guards to complete training, including passing extensive swimming and fitness tests. To complete training, lifeguards and guards are expected to swim 500 meters in open water in under 10 minutes. Emerald Isle provides its lifeguards and guards with rigorous and continual training while employed. Basic lifeguarding and swim skills are considered prerequisites for employment. The Emerald Isle Fire Department is responsible for overseeing and conducting training and USLA certification.
Emerald Isle’s Town Manager is Matt Zapp and can be contacted at mzapp@emeraldisle-nc.org.
Anyone interested in becoming a lifeguard for Emerald Isle make $15 per hour and are compensated higher with each season they return.
---------------------------
Atlantic Beach employs 15-20 lifeguards per year. At any one point in time, Atlantic Beach will only have 6-8 lifeguards on duty – 5 through weekdays and 6 on weekends. Staff is increased during holidays or higher beach traffic.
This year, Atlantic Beach will employ 19. Lifeguards are hired mostly through word of mouth and from marketing about Atlantic Beach’s lifeguard program that dates back to the 1970s. Lots of awareness is brought to local high schools and colleges about the opportunity every season. Atlantic Beach will have a full staff this year, although the same staff is mostly retained with each season.
Lifeguard season starts May 19 before the Beach Music Festival, but guards are ready and working prior to May 1. Lifeguards cover 5 miles of the beach, as well as The Circle Beach Access in front of Atlantic Boulevard. Outside of the main lifeguard zone, they have roving lifeguards on ATVs that patrol from The Circle east to the Fort Macon State Park bathhouse and from The Circle west to the town border at Doubletree Inn.
Atlantic Beach’s lifeguard program is funded through the parking program and beach events throughout the summer. After Hurricane Florence, more emphasis was placed on proper coverage on being able to protect the beaches and better equipment for its visitors. This season, Atlantic Beach will using three new towers, one jet ski, three four-wheelers, on UTV vehicle, 10 new rescue boards, and new uniforms, all acquired from the funding from the annual Atlantic Beach King Mackerel Fishing Tournament.
Atlantic Beach’s training mirrors the USLA requirements. This includes 40-60 hours of training and being expected to pass physical and swimming tests, CPR, water rescue training and public interaction training. All lifeguards are Red Cross certified and required to have extremely adequate swimming skills. The Atlantic Beach Fire Department is heavily involved in beach protection through ocean and surf rescue. Firefighters have to have EMS qualifications as well as strong swimming skills. Atlantic Beach’s lifeguards are part of and work with the fire department as well. The fire department has a full-time staff of 14 individuals. Atlantic Beach is working on providing a program for lifeguard certification.
Atlantic Beach Fire Department Chief Michael J. Simpson can be contacted at firechief@atlanticbeach-nc.com.
Anyone interested in becoming a lifeguard or guard for Atlantic Beach will make $16 per hour.
---------------------------
Fort Macon State Park hires six lifeguards every season. Most of the time, they rely on current and past employees to spread the word that they’re hiring and usually retain the same staff members each year. They also contact the Sports Center in Morehead City, which has lifeguard certification classes and college summer job boards.
This year, Fort Macon will have a full staff. N.C. The Division of Parks and Recreation allocates funds for these positions. A minimum of three lifeguards are on duty at any one point in time – there are always at least two. The lifeguards have a small area they protect, and guards use a standard rescue torpedo. If needed outside of the protected area, staff can be transported.
Lifeguards train daily to ensure they can perform at the level required to pass the Red Cross final skills test. Valid lifeguard certification is required to become or remain a lifeguard. Valid organizations include Red Cross, YMCA or Boy Scouts of America. Training is performed through the chief lifeguard and supervising park ranger. The park does not offer lifeguard certification courses.
Fort Macon State Park Superintendent Randy Newman can be contacted at randy.newman@ncparks.gov.
Anyone interested in becoming a lifeguard for the park, lifeguards start earning $15 per hour and can earn up to $18 per hour.
---------------------------
It’s important to note that Pine Knoll Shores (PKS) does not have lifeguards due to the different demographics compared to other coastal towns in North Carolina. PKS does however, provide several avenues of safety education before and throughout the season. The PKS Fire and Police departments will have four to five patrols this season and a few attendants at the two largest accesses to make sure beachgoers are aware of potential hazards. So, while PKS does not have as largely crowded beaches, below are beach safety items they do offer:
Beach safety classes for kids on designated weekends: PKS Fire Department will conduct classes on the sand targeted toward younger crowds.
Efforts to keep emergency accesses clear for rescue vehicles: PKS is doubling up on signage to keep the emergency vehicle accesses from being blocked by beach patrons, which can severely slow down a rescue operation.
Beach patrolling: PKS Police Department will increase its beach presence to four to five patrols per day.
Life jackets (PFDs): Partnering with SeaTow, PKS will install life Jacket poles at the Iron Steamer Pier and Memorial Park public beach accesses. Jackets for various ages will be provided for use by the public during beach visits.
Boogie boards and koozies: They will be available at the Iron Steamer Pier and Memorial Park public beach accesses. The boards provide a means of flotation and the koozies help PKS get the word out on rip current escape strategies.
Beach safety literature: PKS will distribute this to area businesses, hotels and motels.
Surf condition/flag warnings on social media: PKS will continue to put this out via Facebook. Make a habit of checking this before heading down to the beach.
Life rings and ropes: PKS has expanded this and will have rings and ropes at 10 locations throughout the town.
Beach mileage marker signs: PKS will have new mileage marker signs on the beach, and the location of these signs will be programmed in the “Active 911” system to improve response times onto the beach strand.
Electric sign usage: PKS will continue the use of the electric sign purchased last year for surf condition warnings. The sign will be positioned on the north side of Highway 58 where traffic enters PKS from the east.
Crystal Coast Tourism Development Authority Executive Director Jim Browder emphasized his confidence in the coastal town’s lifeguards and their vitalization to beach safety.
“Our lifeguards are critical in what they do for a living and are a crucial part here,” Browder said. “When people vacation, the last thing on their minds should be safety concerns. And it’s very rare that we get calls and questions about our beaches, because the towns do an excellent job at promoting lifeguard coverage. If someone asks, we refer them directly to the town websites, as we have so many communities around the beach and their information is much more accurate and regularly updated. Our lifeguard programs are excellent. They may be hidden enforcement but are great at what they do, and we have safer beaches because of them. We like to think that no news is good news – it ensures that the guests are safe.”
