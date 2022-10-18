ATLANTIC BEACH - The reward has increased concerning the fatal stabbing of a 65-year-old Apex man who was murdered at Atlantic Beach while preparing for a fishing trip.
Police Chief Jeff Harvey was joined by SBI investigators and town officials Monday, Oct. 17 as they announced a $30,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of suspects wanted for the murder of Randy Miller.
While details remain slim due to the ongoing nature of the investigation, Chief Harvey discussed a few developments concerning the fatal stabbing of Miller.
"We are now confident that the vehicle used by the suspects is a four-door silver color Infinity," Harvey said. "We have also sent all physical evidence from the scene, from the victim and from a vehicle breaking in the area, to the State Bureau Investigations Forensics lab for analysis."
Police previously said they responded to the call at 5:45 a.m. Aug. 29 at the 307c unit of a triplex on West Atlantic Boulevard.
When officers arrived, they found Miller lying in the driveway with neighbors and friends comforting him.
"He was just laying there, but he was in a lot of pain," said Miller's long-time friend John McAlpin. "I put a blanket under his head and told him that medics were on the way. Just hang in there, buddy, we're going fishing this afternoon. We'll still get them. And little by little, he started disappearing in my arms."
Emergency personnel identified Miller had been stabbed in the left side of the chest. He later passed away from his wounds at Carteret Health Care.
The suspects are described as three men of medium height and build. At the time of the attack, they were wearing dark or gray-colored clothes with face coverings.
After obtaining video from nearby cameras, police believe the suspects were breaking into cars in the West Atlantic Boulevard neighborhood shortly before the stabbing, Harvey said.
The stabbing was believed to be an isolated incident due to the coinciding vehicle thefts.
Miller's wife of 43 years, Susan, also briefly shared a few words at the press conference Monday.
"He was my hero, he was my high school sweetheart," she said. "I haven't slept a solid light since he's been gone. He was my rock."
Police are asking those who have homes in the area to pull their security footage and look for suspicious activity on the day of the attack.
Anyone with information related to the suspects or incident is asked to call the Atlantic Beach Police Department at 252-726-2523.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.