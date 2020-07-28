State allows contract between Chadwick, county for Down East library

BEAUFORT — The state is allowing County Commissioner Chris Chadwick to continue leasing a building to Carteret County for use as the Down East Public Library despite general statutes normally prohibiting such a contract.
As county attorney Rob Wheatly explained during the board of commissioners’ meeting July 20, the county entered into a contract with Mr. Chadwick in 2018 to use his building at 702 Highway 70 in Otway as the Down East branch of the public library system. Two years later, in June, Mr. Chadwick was appointed to serve on the board of commissioners following the death of longtime Commissioner Jonathan Robinson.
State general statutes prohibits public officers, such as county commissioners, from gaining direct benefit from a contract with the public agency which they serves. Normally, the county would have had to terminate its contract with Mr. Chadwick, but the state is allowing it to continue for now, with certain conditions.
“This is an unusual situation in that the five-year lease began in 2018, two years before Mr. Chadwick took office as a County Commissioner, and there has been no prohibited benefit conferred upon him until this time,” Dale Folwell, chairperson of the Local Government Commission, wrote in a letter dated June 23.
Mr. Wheatly said the county notified the appropriate state officials, including the LGC, when it learned of the contract issue with Mr. Chadwick to work out a solution. Though the matter did not require any board action, it was on the agenda for the commissioners’ July 20 meeting in the interest of “full disclosure,” Mr. Wheatly said.
“Mr. Chadwick can continue to deal with us, which we appreciate and need because we have nowhere else to go,” he said. “And if you’re reelected, we’ll have to find somewhere else, we will no longer be able to deal with you.”
Mr. Folwell, who is also the state treasurer, laid out several conditions for allowing the lease agreement to continue. The approval expires upon any of the following happening:
· The expiration of the current term of office for Mr. Chadwick or his earlier departure from the board of commissioners.
· The termination of the lease.
· The county finding an alternative location for the Down East library branch.
· The occurrence of any issue or problem with the lease or the building that results in, or may result in, an adversarial situation between the county and Mr. Chadwick.
Also, the county may not negotiate or renegotiate any lease terms or provisions or exercise any rent increases, renewals, extensions or options to purchase while Mr. Chadwick is on the board. The county rents the building for roughly $18,000 per year and the five-year lease agreement is set to end Friday, June 30, 2023.
Mr. Chadwick is up for election in the Tuesday, Nov. 3 general election. He represents District 6, all areas east of North River, on the board of commissioners. With the election coming up in the fall, the county has about three months to locate a new home for the Down East branch, in the event Mr. Chadwick is elected.
In his letter, Mr. Folwell acknowledged a number of extenuating circumstances surround the situation, referring to public libraries as a utility benefitting public welfare. He said there is limited retail space Down East to relocate the library, and terminating the lease early could cause a hardship for residents by denying them access to books, reading programs and more.
In other business, the board took the following action July 20:
· Made appointments to local boards and commissions.
It also pproved the consent agenda, including the following items:
· Approved minutes from the June 1 and 15 meetings.
· Approved tax releases and refunds.
· Approved a contract with Moffat & Nichol for Federal Emergency Management Agency engineered beach and static line exception reports.
· Adopted library system policies.
· Approved to purchase lease accounting subscription with LeaseQuery.
· Approved renewal of a contract with Hope Mission Foundation to provide recovery services at the county jail.
· Approved budget documents – Carteret Community College to roll forward funds for uncompleted projects, $418,130; public works roll forward funds for the Hibbs Acres capital project, $565,000; COVID-19 recovery act funds, $1,348,328.
· Approved amendment to county purchasing policy.
· Requested to accept additional funding, agreement addendum 403 WIC, revision 1, and approval of corresponding budget amendment of $9,538.
· Approved engineering services contract with Atlantec Engineering and corresponding budget amendment.
· Approved contracts for the tax department – Pictometry for real estate imagery, Vincent Valuations for commercial appraisal valuations and Vincent Valuations for reappraisal services for the 2024 reappraisal.
· Approved two temporary public health nurses for COVID-19 response.
Contact Elise Clouser at elise@thenewstimes.com; by phone at 252-726-7081 ext. 229; or follow on Twitter @eliseccnt.
