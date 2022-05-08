HAVELOCK — The Havelock Police Department gained new leadership Wednesday evening when Capt. Christopher Lee Morning, 49, was sworn in as its new police chief during an evening ceremony at the Havelock Tourism and Event Center.
Chief Morning had served as interim chief since November of last year when former chief Marvin Williams accepted a position as assistant town manager for the city of New Bern.
Chief Morning, a Carteret County native, was born and raised in Beaufort, the son of the late Claude W. and Gwen Morning. Following in the footsteps of his father and several uncles, in 1996 Chief Morning also began his law enforcement career in Beaufort. He joined the Havelock Police Department in 2001 where in 2005 he was named Officer of Year. In 2006, Chief Morning was promoted to detective and served in that capacity until being promoted to lieutenant in 2016. The following year he was promoted to captain.
After being sworn in by City Clerk Cindy K. Morgan, Chief Morning’s wife, Mary, applied the chief’s badge to her husband’s uniform.
Chief Morning addressed those present, saying he is proud to serve Havelock and humbled to have been selected as chief. He also praised the over 30 officers who serve with him for their dedication to both the community and the department.
“In order for any chief to succeed, they must be surrounded with good people,” the chief said. “We are a team, a mature and responsible department.”
District Attorney Scott Thomas, who has worked with Chief Morning over the years, said, “I have no doubt Chris will serve the citizens of Havelock well. I have worked with Chris while in private practice and for the last 16 years as district attorney. It is an honor to have Chris as police chief. I don’t think they could have picked a better person.”
The event was attended by several retired Havelock police chiefs, representatives from Marine Corp Air Station Cherry Point, numerous retired and active law enforcement and Chief Morning’s extended family.
Cut line: Chris Morning, left, shown here with District Attorney Scott Thomas, right, was sworn in as Havelock Chief of Police, during a ceremony Wednesday evening at the Havelock Tourism and Event Center.
