MOREHEAD CITY — Several N.C. Marine Fisheries Commission advisory committees will meet in the N.C. Division of Marine Fisheries headquarters at 5285 Highway 70 West in Morehead City in the next few weeks.
The Southern Advisory Committee will meet Wednesday, April 12, the Shellfish/Crustacean Committee will meet Tuesday, April 18 and the Habitat and Water Quality Committee will meet Wednesday, April 19.
All of the sessions will begin at 6 p.m. and will also be live-streamed on the division’s YouTube channel.
Public comment will be accepted during the meetings. Those who wish to speak should attend in-person and sign up on site the day of the meeting.
Meeting agendas and YouTube links can be found on the Advisory Committee Meetings webpage at: https://deq.nc.gov/about/divisions/marine-fisheries/marine-fisheries-commission/mfc-advisory-committees/mfc-advisory-committee-meetings#UpcomingMeetings-1009
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.