CARTERET COUNTY - Residents of Carteret County are being warned to beware of scammers who approach them with offers to put out pine straw on their properties.
The Carteret County Sheriff's Office (CCSO) has received several reports of people seeking employment that match a well-known scam operation out of the Georgia area.
According to the CCSO, property owners agree to have the scammers put out a certain number of baled pine straw on their property.
After or near completion, the scammers will advise the property owner that the project requires more bales than expected. They will also claim they are owed thousands of dollars for the work.
The scammers have been known to try to convince the property owner that the work was legitimate by showing them a number of bale strings.
Officials say this is not the first time this scam has been run in Carteret County, and the sheriff's office is investigating the matter.
Residents are encouraged to use reputable individuals to do work for them and obtain written contracts when able that include the scope of work and price.
Those who feel they have been scammed should contact law enforcement before paying for their services by calling 252-726-1911. If it is an emergency, residents should call 911.
