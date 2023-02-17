BEAUFORT - Three new members of the Beaufort Police Department were officially welcomed to the town Monday evening, Feb. 13, during a regular commissioner meeting held at the Train Depot.
The officers, Jacob Andrew, Josiah Bedsole and Matthew Maulshagen, introduced themselves and gave brief remarks on their backgrounds.
Bedsole is a Newport native and has been in law enforcement for 11 years.
Andrew was born in Arizona and lived in Pennsylvania before joining the Army. He moved to the East Coast three years ago with his wife.
Maulshagen of Beaufort joins the department after four years in law enforcement and said he is excited to come back and work in his hometown.
Concerning the topic of a recently passed zoning text amendment allowing the construction of covered docks, commissioners discussed and unanimously approved additional language intended to clarify the policy.
According to the newly revised residential doctrine, new roofs may not exceed 400 square feet or be more than 16 feet high to adhere to existing Coastal Area Management Act and N.C. Coastal Resources Commission requirements.
The area under the roof also may not be enclosed or obstructed with features such as netting panels, covers, awnings, screens, shutters and other similar structures.
Approximately 139 properties on the Beaufort waterfront along Taylors Creek and other areas in corporate limits will be affected, according to town staff.
During the meeting, Commissioner Bob Terwilliger received a positive affirmation after asking town staff if they believed the new doctrine would fit into the town's standards.
Commissioner John Hagel also expressed his concern about the roof size limit before voting to accept the revisions.
"I know there's a debate about vista, but I believe the same thing could be accomplished with something smaller," Hagel said.
In other business, the town unanimously voted to accept the voluntary annexation submitted by the Burdett Family Trust for addresses 180 and 190 Davis Bay Drive, as well as approved the trust's request for a 300-gallon sewer capacity allocation in the Davis Bay Subdivision.
Commissioners also accepted an event application from the N.C. Maritime Museum for their annual Wooden Boat Show to be held from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. May 6 in downtown Beaufort.
The application requested the closure of the 300 block of Front Street to include parking spaces 173-183 for the duration of the event.
Town officials also gave their support for the N.C. Department of Transportation's (NCDOT) abandonment of the secondary road system that portion Cedar Street from Live Oak Street to Turner Street.
Beaufort will take on maintenance responsibilities of this segment once it undergoes improvements and is relinquished by the NCDOT.
