Carteret County Library System reviews collection, plans for purchases

BEAUFORT — The Carteret County Public Library System is shedding some books in circulation, with plans to make large purchases in the next fiscal year.
System Director Lesley Mason said in an interview with the News-Times Monday the library system recently discovered an outbreak of mold and mildew among the older books in the system.
As part of the cleanup, staff is taking the opportunity to go through the collection and decide which books to keep in circulation and which to replace.
“We’re working on updating the collection,” Ms. Mason said. “When an item is in poor condition or outdated, we have to decide on whether we want to keep it in circulation.”
According to a post Monday on the system’s Faceook page, some library patrons have expressed concern the library is simply discarding books.
“We are not getting rid of 70% of our collection,” the system’s post says. “We have over 130,000 items (i.e. books), it would be impossible to throw away 90,000 items. The goal is to balance collection size with the percent of total circulation.”
Factors staff considers when deciding whether or not to take a book out of circulation include how much it’s been circulating, age and the condition of the book. Unpopular books, outdated books (especially nonfiction and reference materials) and books in poor condition are likely candidates for replacement.
Ms. Mason said circulation maintenance is “an ongoing process” for the library system, something system staff does on a regular basis.
“Unfortunately it’s something that hasn’t happened for quite some time,” she said. “We’re doing it a bit more intensively now.”
Not all books taken out of circulation will be discarded. Ms. Mason said the system is working with nonprofits and local museums and historic sites – like Fort Macon State Park – to find a place for older books of historic value that are still in good condition.
As of Monday, Ms. Mason said the system is buying new material “to be responsive to patron demand.”
She said the library system plans to make “large purchases” of new or replacement books after the new fiscal year begins Wednesday, July 1 and once the library system is on the N.C. Cardinal system, a State Library of North Carolina resource sharing program.
Contact Mike Shutak at 252-723-7353, email mike@thenewstimes.com; or follow on Twitter at @mikesccnt.
