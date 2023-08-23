BEAUFORT — After a required public hearing in which no one spoke Monday night, Carteret County commissioners voted unanimously to apply for $1.03 million in N.C. Department of Transportation 2025 grant money to aid and improve countywide transportation services aimed primarily at the elderly.
The board met in the administration building on Courthouse Square and authorized County Manager Tommy Burns to submit the application.
Patrick Flanagan, the county’s transportation services director, explained the big program to commissioners before the board voted.
The program includes CCATS, which charges small fees to people who need, for example, to get from Down East to doctors in Morehead City.
Flanagan said students also use the system to get to Carteret Community College and some people use it to get to work.
The county has to provide $359,595 in matching funds for the proposed grant, but Flanagan said that money will come from the fees the self-sustaining program generates.
For example, he said someone in Atlantic pays $12 for a round-trip visit to Morehead City, but fees are somewhat smaller – as low as $8 – a shorter trip to Morehead City.
Some people even use the system for trips to the airport in Raleigh, and the bus also picks up passengers in other counties and they pay fees, too.
Some of the money would be earmarked for vehicle replacements.
Also during the meeting Monday, the board approved a number of budget amendments, including:
- $80,000 from Reserves for Remount of an Ambulance for Sea Level Rescue
- $86,500 from Reserves for Remount of an Ambulance for Newport Fire
- $25,000 from Reserves for a Generator at Beaufort Fire Station 2
- $16,500 from Reserves for the Outfitting of the Fire Chief's Truck at Salter Path Fire
Contact Brad Rich at 252-864-1532; email brad@thenewstimes.com; or follow on Twitter @brichccnt.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.