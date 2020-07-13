BEAUFORT — Organizers of the annual Beaufort Pirate Invasion announced Monday they were postponing this summer’s event amid the ongoing novel coronavirus pandemic.
“Our Planning and permitting process started early this year, but as the virus became Pandemic, safety and concern became our priority,” organizer Carl Cannon wrote in a notice announcing the postponement. “As (positive COVID-19 cases) have risen this past week, we unanimously agreed that our planned date is too soon for the crowds our event attracts each year. We have therefore also agreed that to the benefit of all, to Postpone this Grand event to the Fall.”
Organizers are looking at dates from October to December to hold the event, according to the notice.
Traditionally hosted in August in downtown Beaufort, the weekend event features vendors, reenactments and family activities that draw large crowds to the waterfront town. It is put on each year by a nonprofit in collaboration with the town.
“Our Hope is to continue to serve the Town and Communities of these Colonies and preserve our local Heritage and unique Culture,” Mr. Cannon continued in his letter.
