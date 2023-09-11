EMERALD ISLE – Emerald Isle will formally present William “Billy” Matthias to the public as the town’s new fire chief during the board of commissioners’ monthly meeting Tuesday night, Sept. 12 in town hall and online via the town’s Facebook page.
Matthias was appointed interim chief in June after the June 1 retirement of Bill Walker who had been with the department for 36 years.
The ceremony Tuesday night will recognize Matthias’ completion of the 90-day interim period. He began serving as chief on Sept. 1, according to Town Manager Matt Zapp.
The fire department also runs the town ocean safety and rescue program, for which Matthias has long served as coordinator. He has won kudos from Zapp and beach users for leading the town’s ocean safety program improvements, including the hiring of additional lifeguards, changing lifeguard hours and shifts to cover the beach later in the evening during the summer and obtaining more and increasingly modern equipment.
Matthias began his fire service career in 2003 as a volunteer at the Swansboro Fire Department and then worked at Nags Head Fire Department. He became employed full-time with the Emerald Isle Fire Department in November 2006. He progressed through various fire service fundamental courses over the years to include NC Fire & Life Safety Educator 3, NC Fire Prevention Inspector 3, NC Fire Officer 3, and working toward becoming a certified fire investigator. In October 2022, he graduated from Columbia Southern with a master’s in public administration with a concentration in emergency medical services (EMS) management.
The town earlier this year combined its fire and emergency medical services departments.
Emerald Isle has two fire stations, and the EMS department building is the administrative headquarters for the combined operation.
The town’s 2023-24 budget, which took effect July 1, includes money for design, financing and phased construction of an emergency services facility on current town property which will replace the current Fire Station 1 and contain an emergency operations center.
The town started its fire department in 1987 with a full-time fire chief, three captains and three firefighters. They operated out of a one-room station for five years until the new fire station was built at 7516 Highway 58.
