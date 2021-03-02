CAPE CARTERET — West Carteret Water Corp. employees worked early Tuesday morning to fix a water main break that initially forced the utility to shut off water service to the Star Hill Golf Course clubhouse, Sutton Drive and Fairway Lane in Cape Carteret.
Lisa Smith-Perri, general manager and executive director of the water company, said Tuesday morning a customer notified the company of low water pressure around 4:30 a.m. Other areas with low water pressure included along Old Highway 58 in Cedar Point and Taylor Notion Road in Cape Carteret.
She initially used a town-related Facebook page to urge customers on the system to notify the utility if they saw any water bubbling or flowing.
Eventually, workers identified the problem as a break near the golf course clubhouse and Star Hill Drive. The break, she said later in a Facebook post, was a water main rupture on Clubhouse Drive and Star Hill Drive and was due to damage to the main during a cable installation, apparently some time ago. The main had a long gash next to the cable line.
By 9:15 a.m. it was fixed, however.
“The line has now been replaced and the water line between the Clubhouse and Taylor Notion has a new supply of water,” she said later in the morning.
Pressure was still low after the main was replaced, but the company flushed the line continuously and things improved quickly, Ms. Smith-Perri said.
