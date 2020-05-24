Carteret Community College students compete

MOREHEAD CITY — Carteret Community College students Victoria Washington, Zebrina Kurnik and Edward Buggs represented the college in the North Carolina Entrepreneur Corps Governor’s Challenge competition. Thirty-five teams were selected from the 110 teams that applied to participate.
Students from across the state in four-year and community colleges worked to solve key challenges as identified by the N.C. Department of Information and Technology.
Throughout the semester, the students went through the entrepreneurial process including idea generation, concept development, customer feedback and creation of a final product. At the conclusion of the semester, the teams presented their projects.
The CCC team’s project focused on the Governor’s Challenge 1, which focused on recruiting and retaining a 21st century IT workforce. The team collaborated with a project manager from the governor’s office, Ronnie Chatterji, professor at the Fuqua School of Business and Sanford School of Public Policy, and a technical mentor.
“Carteret Community College is pleased to be represented in the Governor’s Challenge,” CCC President Dr. John Hauser said. “We could not ask to be represented by a finer group of students.”
Ms. Washington and Ms. Kurnik are all in their last semester of the Information Technology program at CCC and will graduate in May.
Mr. Buggs, also in the IT program, will graduate in the fall of 2020.
“My team and I are interested in developing a strategic marketing campaign to attract young tech talent to state government,” Ms. Washington said. “We consider it an honor and privilege to contribute to the development of the technology sector and in helping to establish a pipeline for attracting younger, more diverse, IT workers.”
