BEAUFORT — The Carteret County Board of Education adopted a continuing budget resolution for 2023-24 during a special meeting June 27 so the district can continue to pay its bills until the N.C. General Assembly approves a state budget.
“The adoption of an interim budget will allow for continued operations until a full 2023-24 budget resolution can be prepared and reviewed in advance of the Board of Education’s meeting following adoption of the state budget,” finance officer Kathy Carswell said during the meeting in the school system’s central office on Safrit Drive.
In addition, the board adopted a $36 million final budget revision for 2022-23 to balance its books for the ’23 fiscal year, which ends June 30.
The school system’s budget includes state, county and federal funds.
The revision includes nearly $1.29 million in state funds, which are allocated to various categories of spending by code.
It also includes $33.7 million in county capital funds, with the bulk of that in allocations from bond funds that the county has sold. It’s part of proceeds from a $42 million school bond referendum passed by county voters in November 2020 for building additions and improvements.
In addition, the capital allocation includes proceeds from needs-based capital funds that the district had previously applied for through two grants. Carswell said about $14 million of that will be applied to the new classroom additions at Croatan High School and Broad Creek Middle School, which are currently under construction. The CHS addition is scheduled to open this fall, with Broad Creek’s in fall 2024.
The capital category also includes about $532,000 for the state lease of buses.
The close-out revision contains $981,285 in county operations funds.
Carswell noted that she pulled $250,000 from the school system’s general fund balance to balance the budget. This leaves $800,000 in the district’s unassigned fund balance, which she said is the general amount the county had asked the district to keep in fund balance.
Some of the additional funds were needed due to the increased cost of transportation and materials for the custodial and maintenance departments. In addition, some monies were used to cover the cost of increasing the minimum wage to $15 per hour for classified employees, such as teacher assistants and bus drivers.
The final revision also includes $59,488 in special revenue funds. Those funds come through special revenue sources such as Medicaid and N.C. Pre-K reimbursements.
In other action, the board, under its consent agenda, approved a $106,067 contract with Trane to repair a chiller at East Carteret High School. This will be funded using repair and renovation lottery funds.
