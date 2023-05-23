CAPE CARTERET — Cape Carteret commissioners Monday night approved a $2.104 million budget for fiscal year 2023-24 budget with a slight decrease in the property tax rate, from 21.25 cents to 21 cents per $100 of assessed value.
The vote followed a public hearing during a special meeting in the town hall off Dolphin Street.
But even though the vote on Town Manager Frank Rush’s recommended budget was unanimous, two commissioners, Steve Martin and Charlie Morgan, voted in the affirmative reluctantly.
In comments during the meeting, both criticized a 5.3% pay increase for all of the town’s 15 employees and were not happy with the lack of money – except for the state Powell Bill (gas tax) – for improving the town’s streets.
Martin amplified his concerns Tuesday morning, calling the budget “the worst one I’ve seen in my six years” as a commissioner.
“It does absolutely nothing to improve services for our citizens,” he said. “It’s all about the bureaucracy.”
“We only had one budget meeting this year,” when the town board usually has several," Martin said. “There were things we needed to talk more about.
The only capital outlay items, Martin said Tuesday, are for completing the Cape Carteret Trail and improving stormwater management, and that money is coming from grants.
“We could have done a lot better,” Martin said.
Rush is planning to move the police department into the town hall and rent the existing police department. Martin said the budget could have included rental revenue.
“It wouldn’t have been a lot, maybe $20,000, but that matters to someone with a pothole in front of their home.”
Another item the board could have discussed is the source of money for the school resource officer (SRO) at White Oak Elementary School in Cape Carteret and the other western Carteret towns chip in to pay that officer who is a town police officer. But Martin said there is an opportunity to get the county to pay for an SRO in the school and have the town officer return to the normal police duties.
“We didn’t talk about that,” Martin said. “But we are going to talk about it. I’m going to have it on the agenda for our next meeting.”
He also wanted money – other than the 5.3% COLA (cost-of-living adjustment) to bring up what he called “woefully low” pay for police officers and public works department employees. There is $15,000 in the budget for employee “career enhancement,” but that is basically for advanced training, not salaries," Martin said.
Martin said the one-quarter cent property tax decrease is essentially meaningless, saving property owners a miniscule amount of money.
The bottom line, the commissioner said Tuesday is the town is “sitting on” a sizeable general fund balance but the budget “doesn’t do anything to help anyone.”
He said he had intended to not vote for the budget but changed his mind during the meeting only “because it is balanced and doesn’t increase the tax rate.”
The two largest sources of revenue for 2023-24 are anticipated, as always, to be the property tax at $976,322 and the sales tax at $502,304.
The largest proposed departmental expenditures are police, $731,894; administration, $542,643; and public works, $236,641.
In his formal budget message, Rush said, “The recommended budget represents a responsible spending plan that reflects the board's priorities and enables additional progress toward important community goals. The recommended budget has been developed based on the board's direction at the budget planning workshop meeting held in January, the collective and individual input provided by the board members over the past year, and with an eye toward future community and town organization improvements.
“I am pleased that the recommended budget does not increase the cost of town government for any of the town's customer groups and actually represents a slight decrease for all property taxpayers,” the manager added. “There are no recommended increases in any current town fees, no new town fees, and a few minor fees would be eliminated.”
