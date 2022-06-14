CAPE CARTERET — Cape Carteret commissioners voted 4-1 Monday night to table until July decisions on applications for special-use permits to build townhouse projects off Pine Lake Road and Taylor Notion Road.
The votes came after numerous people spoke in opposition to the proposals during a meeting in the town hall and online via GoToMeeting.
Town hall was packed for the session, and many watched, listened and participated online. Most appeared to oppose the projects, but many couldn’t participate in the discussion because the proceedings were quasi-judicial hearings and only those with “standing” – direct positive or negative impacts on themselves – are allowed to speak. Residents who oppose the project cite increased traffic and the potential for increased flooding and impacts on wildlife.
The board also tabled a vote on a Unified Development Ordinance text amendment that would allow townhouses as a special use in the R-30 (single-family residential) zoning district. Both proposed projects are in R-30 zoning districts. It is the largest zoning district in the town.
The project on Pine Lake Road is proposed for 22 units, the one on Taylor Notion Road is proposed for seven.
The town planning board earlier this month voted 6-0 to recommend commissioners reject the text amendment and the special-use permits as inconsistent with the town’s newly updated land-use plan, which they said encourages low-density development in the R-30 zone, but encourages moderate-density, such as townhouses, inside the triangle formed by Highway 58, Old Highway 58 and Taylor Notion Road, the main commercial area.
Commissioner Steve Martin made the motion to table the items Monday night.
“I just felt like there was too much information for us to absorb to make the decisions during the meeting,” he said Tuesday morning. “It was standing room only in the town hall, and there were a lot of people online, too.
“I thought it was only fair to the applicants and to the citizens that we take our time and do our due diligence before we make our decisions,” Mr. Martin added. Commissioner Cameron Watts voted against the motion to table the items.
The board’s next meeting will be Monday, July 11 at 6 p.m. in the town hall and online. It promises to be a lengthy one, because on both the special-use permit applications, the board will have to make legal findings of fact on eight “standards” – mostly dealing with potential impacts on adjacent properties – to grant or deny the permits.
Town Manager Zach Steffey proposed the text amendment after developers expressed interest in building townhouses at the two locations
During the planning board meeting, he and Town Attorney Bret DeSelms told the board townhouses are at least arguably allowed in the single-family zoning district already because they are single-family homes, although attached to other units instead of free-standing.
A special-use permit requirement for townhouses, Mr. Steffey said, would give town commissioners the opportunity to review each proposal and to set conditions, instead of the simple review and approval process of traditional single-family homes.
In the end, the planning board also voted 6-0 to recommend commissioners address the issue by differentiating between townhouses and single-family homes by amending the ordinance to state that “detached” single-family homes are permitted uses in the R-30 and other residential zones, but not townhouses.
The meeting Monday was the last one for Mr. Steffey, who has resigned, effective Friday, June 17, to take the manager’s post in Franklinton, close to his family. He has been town administrator or town manager in Cape Carteret for more than five years and was the first to hold either position in the town.
Previously, Cape Carteret operated under the mayor-council form of government, with commissioners serving as department heads.
Cape Carteret has hired former longtime Emerald Isle manager Frank Rush as interim manager and has begun accepting applications for a permanent manager.
Mr. Rush, who was manager of Emerald Isle for more than 17 years before resigning to take manager posts in South Lake Tahoe and later Big Bear Lake in California, will start his role as interim manager in Cape Carteret this week. His contract will pay him $60 per hour to work Monday through Thursday through Sept. 15. He is not receiving any benefits.
Contact Brad Rich at 252-864-1532; email brad@thenewstimes.com; or follow on Twitter @brichccnt.
