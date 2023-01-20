dolphin

A Bottlenose Dolphin was found stranded on Atlantic Beach Wednesday. The dolphin was dead when CMAST leaders and students got to it. (CMAST - NC State University Center for Marine Sciences and Technology)

The 8-foot 6-inch male dolphin was dead when N.C. Division of Marine Fisheries Biologist Dr. Vicky Thayer and Professor Dr. Craig Harms arrived at the beach.

After finishing a brief evaluation on the beach, scientists say the dolphin was taken to the Center for Marine Sciences and Technology for a necropsy.

