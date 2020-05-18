Arthur moving past North Carolina, out to sea

NEWPORT — Tropical Storm Arthur was off the coast of North Carolina Monday, but the National Hurricane Center forecasts it will move out to sea Monday afternoon.
The NHC issued an advisory at 11 a.m. Monday, the latest advisory available. According to the hurricane center, Arthur is about 20 miles east-southeast of Cape Hatteras. It resulted in sustained rainfall and gusty winds in Carteret County.
Arthur has maximum sustained winds of 50 mph and is moving north-northeast at 16 mph. Tropical storm-force winds extend outward up to 125 miles from the center, primarily over the water east of the center. Its minimum central barometric pressure is 29.42 inches.
According to the NHC, Arthur is forecast to turn northeast late Monday, followed by a turn east Tuesday. A tropical storm warning remains in effect from Surf City to Duck and for Pamlico and Albemarle sounds. Tropical storm conditions are expected within this area through early Monday afternoon.
Arthur is forecast to produce total rain accumulations of 1-3 inches over coastal North Carolina through Monday afternoon, with isolated maximum amounts of 5 inches.
National Weather Service meteorologist Casey Dail in the Newport office said as of early Monday, Carteret County has received about 3-5 inches of rain, with winds gusting up to 30-35 mph. No reports of power outages or storm damage have been received as of early Monday.
Additional information is available either at the NHC website, nhc.noaa.gov, or at the NWS Newport office’s website, weather.gov/mhx/.
