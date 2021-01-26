Tuesday report shows 47 new cases of COVID-19 in Carteret County

CARTERET COUNTY — Officials in Carteret County reported an additional 47 cases of COVID-19 Tuesday afternoon, though the number of active cases the county is tracking fell slightly over Monday’s figures.
According to the County Health Department’s Tuesday update, 3,713 cases of COVID-19 have been reported since the start of the pandemic, 307 of which are considered active, down from 309 Monday. Hospitalizations at Carteret Health Care in Morehead City dropped by one to nine.
To date, 3,371 county residents have recovered from the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, while 35 have died. The latest deaths were reported Jan. 19.
According to the county’s data, the Newport zip code, 28570, leads the area in most reported cases with 1,248, while the Swansboro zip code, 28584, leads with the most deaths at nine.
Meanwhile, state officials Tuesday reported just under 4,000 new cases across North Carolina for the day, the lowest reported single-day increase this month.
As vaccine distribution continues, health officials are urging the public to continue to wash their hands, stay at a distance of at least 6 feet from those they do not live with, stay home when they can and wear a mask when in public.
