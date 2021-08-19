Tropical Storm Henri expected to stay offshore of North Carolina

NEWPORT — Another tropical storm is active in the Atlantic Ocean, but local weather forecasters don’t expect it will make landfall in North Carolina.
The National Hurricane Centre issued a public advisory at 5 a.m. Thursday, the latest available, for Tropical Storm Henri. As of 5 a.m., Henri is about 525 miles southeast of Cape Hatteras and 810 miles south of Nantucket, Mass. Henri has maximum sustained winds of 70 mph and is moving west at 9 mph. Its minimum central barometric pressure is 29.39 inches.
According to the NHC’s forecast track, Henri is expected to continue west toward the U.S. Atlantic coast, then make a hard turn to the north sometime Friday. It’s forecast to strengthen to a hurricane by Friday afternoon, then move northeast, staying over the open ocean.
Local meteorologists at the National Weather Service’s Newport weather forecasting office expect Henri will stay offshore of North Carolina. NWS Newport meteorologist Casey Dail said in an interview with the News-Times Wednesday the Carteret County coast may see some effects Friday and into the weekend.
“Right now, we’re expecting it (Henri) to stay well offshore,” Ms. Dail said. “The coastal areas may see some potentially dangerous surf conditions and rip currents.”
According to the NWS’s extended forecast for Carteret County, there’s a 20% chance of thunderstorms and showers Thursday. That chance will increase to 30% early Friday, growing to 50% later in the day and Friday night through Saturday. The chance of a storm will dip to 40% Sunday.
The NWS provides forecasts, watches, warnings, outlooks, advisories and more information on its website www.weather.gov/mhx/, on Twitter at twitter.com/NWSMoreheadCity, on Facebook at www.facebook.com/NWSMoreheadCity and on YouTube at www.youtube.com/NWSMoreheadCity.
