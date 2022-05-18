BEAUFORT — Carteret County Assistant Manager and Finance Officer Dee Minshew presented a recommended 2022-23 budget to county commissioners Monday night, totaling about $149,000,000 across all funds.
The largest single chunk of that is about $31.8 million in the $114,730,000 general fund, for education, including the public school system and Carteret Community College
That includes about a $1.92 million increase in the operating funds for the public school system and about a $70,000 increase in operating funds for the community college.
The next largest chunk, at about $18.7 million, is for public safety, including the sheriff’s office.
The regular session of the board was in the commission meeting room on Courthouse Square and live on the county’s Facebook page.
The budget doesn’t request any change in the county’s property tax rate of 33 cents per $100 of assessed value. That means the owner of a $200,000 property would face a $660 tax bill from the county, in addition to whatever municipal property taxes they might face.
The board adopted a 2-cent property tax increase for the 2020-21 fiscal year, the first countywide increase since 2016-17.
The 2021-22 budget totaled more than $135 million, of which $105,895,000 was for the general fund.
There was very little specific discussion among commissioners, who took no action Monday other than to schedule a budget work session for Wednesday, June 1 from 9 a.m. to noon in their board room to discuss details of individual departments more thoroughly.
The required public hearing on the budget is expected to be Monday, June 6 during the commission’s regular monthly meeting at 6 p.m. in the board room.
The 2021-22 adopted budget was $135,000,000 across all funds, so the proposal represents an increase.
Other projected and recommended general fund expenditures include:
O Governing body, $376,030.
O Administration, $494,050.
O Information technology, $2.9 million.
O Finance office, $1.04 million.
O Human resources, $650,000.
O Tax office, $1.8 million
O Public works, $733,275.
O Planning and development, $1.38 million.
O Public health, $3.93 million.
O Social services, $10.6 million.
O Culture and recreation, $4.4 million.
The largest projected source of revenue is the property tax, which is expected to generate $55.9 million, or 48.7% of the total. That’s based on a total property value of $16.8 billion.
The recommended budget anticipates use of $3.15 million from the county’s fund balance.
The budget must be adopted by June 30 and will go into effect July 1.
