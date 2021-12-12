Most Popular
- Historic moment: Harker sworn in as mayor of Beaufort, 3 new faces join commission
- Morehead City police investigate Saturday shooting near Willis Mobile Home Park
- County receives no bids for east Taylor’s Creek dredging, Radio Island nourishment project
- Sheriff’s office charges 2 Down East men in May 2020 overdose death of Carteret County woman
- Third-graders at 5 Carteret County schools get big surprise thanks to Bikes for Kids Foundation
- LETTER TO THE EDITOR: This circle of insanity needs to end now
- Active COVID cases, hospitalizations up Monday in Carteret
- GALLERY: 2021 Crystal Coast Flotilla delights holiday crowds
- Area Death Notices - Dec. 7 & 8
- Carteret County school board votes to keep masks optional, reaffirming previous decision
- LETTER TO THE EDITOR: It ain’t over ‘til it’s over (49)
- LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Biden promises kept vs. promises broken/lies (28)
- EDITORIAL :Abortion case is a state’s rights case (26)
- Duke University Marine Lab scientist to lead 5-year offshore wind energy study (12)
- EDITORIAL: Good employment numbers belie a dark cloud for small businesses (9)
- EDITORIAL: Leadership through fear is disuniting the country (9)
- LETTER TO THE EDITOR: The death of Newport River (8)
- Active COVID-19 cases continue to increase in Carteret County as week progresses (6)
- Morehead City to make more progress on paving in 2022 with work going to bid soon (6)
- Newport officials agree to funds for basketball court repairs, staff pay study (6)
- EDITORIAL: County’s roadways need bold planning (6)
- LETTER TO THE EDITOR: The VA is helping (6)
- New businesses take shape in Cape Carteret as growth continues in western end of county (5)
- EDITORIAL: Thanksgiving, a time to reflect on the unique qualities of our nation (5)
- Pair of adopted Shackleford horses prove they have the hearts of champions (4)
- LETTER TO THE EDITOR: This circle of insanity needs to end now (4)
- Emerald Isle board OKs effort to get state money to dredge boating access channel (4)
- New study shows NC 3rd in nation for solar energy growth, 10th in renewable energy overall (4)
- NC School Boards Association names Carteret board 2021 County Commissioners of the Year (4)
- LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Beach protection; a case for groins (3)
- EDITORIAL: Shrimp trawl decision was a close call for consumers (3)
- Animal experts say pets make great gifts, but advise to wait until after holiday hubbub to bring them home (3)
- NC Coastal Habitat Protection Plan amendment headed to state agency for review (3)
- Cape Carteret secures $500K in state budget for ongoing multi-use trail construction (3)
- Carteret County school board to discuss mask-optional policy Tuesday (3)
- NC Coastal Resources Commission seeks input on proposed beach management plan rules (2)
- Carteret County advisory panel recommends approval of CAMA land-use plan update (2)
- State launches resiliency partnership for regions hit by Hurricane Florence (1)
- Hope Mission to serve annual Thanksgiving meal at soup kitchen, via Meals on Wheels (1)
- EDITORIAL: Christmas giving should be a community focus (1)
- Carteret Health Care partners with nonprofit blood provider The Blood Connection (1)
- Emerald Isle Mayor Eddie Barber looks back on 8 years in office with pride (1)
- Croatan dominates Coastal Conference fall honors for athletes and coaches (1)
- Carteret students picked for Music for All Bands of America, to march in Tournament of Roses Parade (1)
- With recurring funds in state budget, parents ask school board to reinstate MaST (1)
- Former shore protection manager Rudolph lands job with worldwide firm, NV5, with Newport office (1)
- State offers water bill assistance program to low-income households (1)
- EDITORIAL: Veterans care is a national debt (1)
- Big Rock Foundation announces $1M in donations, establishes teaching fellows program (1)
- Barrow named Coastal Conference Coach of the Year, leads West to first league title in 57 years (1)
- Carteret County school board votes to keep masks optional, reaffirming previous decision (1)
- Sheriff’s office files charges against juvenile involved in Down East stabbing; victim released from hospital (1)
- NCDOT completes travel demand model for Carteret County ahead of comprehensive transportation plan update (1)
