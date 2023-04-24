BOGUE — The Bogue Town Council approved changes to its zoning permit application process during its meeting April 17 in town hall on Chimney Branch Road.
The first change is to require those applying for a permit to include a plat survey showing the actual dimensions of the lot to be developed and placement of any permanent structures.
Town Clerk and Planning Director Shawne Southard said this would only be for major projects, such as construction of new homes or businesses and additions to building.
“If you are just putting something like a small storage shed on the property, you would not be required to have a plat survey,” she said.
The second change is the plat survey must show other buildings, setbacks, parking and buffering.
In addition to the two changes, Southard offered clarifications to two sections of the ordinance. First, she said the approved zoning/development application is not the same as a building permit and does not allow the applicant to start construction. A building permit must first be obtained from the Carteret County planning and development office.
The town also requires a $750 street deposit on parcels on town streets. A request for a refund of the street deposit must be made with a copy of the Certificate of Occupancy (CO) by the property owner and/or developer no later than six months after the issuance of the CO. If the request along with the CO is not received within the six-month period, the deposit will be forfeited.
Prior to action taken by the town council during the April 17 meeting, the town’s planning board approved the changes and clarifications during its meeting April 6.
Contact Cheryl Burke at 252-726-7081, ext. 255; email Cheryl@thenewstimes.com; or follow on Twitter @cherylccnt.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.