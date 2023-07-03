ATLANTIC BEACH — The Atlantic Beach Planning Board will hold a meeting Tuesday, July 13 to review, discuss and hear public comment, both oral and written, on zoning text and map amendments related to the Causeway Small Area Management Plan.
The session will begin at 6 p.m. in the town hall at 125 W. Fort Macon Road.
Up for discussion will be zoning text amendments specific to the Commercial Corridor (COR) zoning district. Amendments will address allowed land uses, site layout, architectural standards parking, signage and other issues.
Zoning map amendments include overlay zones within the COR zoning district related to the recommendations of the Causeway Small Area Plan.
The council in March 2022 selected Yard and Company, based in Cincinnati, and Stewart Planning to develop the plan for the causeway, which is the entrance to the heart of Atlantic Beach, at the foot of the high-rise bridge to Morehead City. It connects to West Fort Macon Road.
Yard & Company has worked on a vision document and Stewart Planning of North and South Carolina has worked on a design document.
The council began discussion of creating the plan during a retreat in 2021.
The purpose is to guide development along the town’s commercial corridor, which is primarily located along the Atlantic Beach Causeway and sections of Fort Macon Road, which runs from Fort Macon State Park in the east to the boundary with Pine Knoll Shores in the west, and to increase walkability and bikeability.
The council has been sewer service for the causeway and commercial corridor to help facilitate commercial development.
For questions and/or comments about the July 11 meeting, contact the Atlantic Beach Planning Department at 252-726-4456.
Contact Brad Rich at 252-864-1532; email brad@thenewstimes.com; or follow on Twitter @brichccnt.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.