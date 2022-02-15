WCILCA sets special meeting for budget talks Wednesday

EMERALD ISLE —The Western Carteret Interlocal Cooperation Agency will hold a special meeting Wednesday at 6 p.m. to discuss the proposed 2022-23 budget for the Western Carteret Fire and EMS Department.
The meeting is open to the public and will be at the department on Sherwood Avenue in Cedar Point.
Department Chief Kevin Hunter said in September 2021 he didn’t “see any need for a tax increase or see any future budget concerns.”
The 2021-22 budget for the department was about $3.4 million and the tax rates for 2020-21 have been 10 cents per $100 of assessed property valuation in Stella, which has a second WCFD fire and EMS station, and 5 cents per $100 for EMS and 6 cents per $100 for fire service districtwide.
The new fiscal year begins on July 1.
The board of directors of the WCILCA will hold a public hearing on the budget in the spring and will then vote on it before sending it to the Carteret County Fire and EMS Commission for review, then to county commissioners for approval as part of the overall 2022-23 county budget.
The WCILCA board is comprised of representatives from Bogue, Cape Carteret, Cedar Point and Peletier, plus the county. Its members are appointed by those local government entities.
