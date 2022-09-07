MARSHALLBERG — Relief is finally near at hand for residents of some flood-prone properties in Marshallberg.
More than nine months after announcing that State Rep. Pat McElraft, R-Carteret, helped get $250,000 for drainage work in the state’s 2021-23 budget, Carteret County Planning Director Gene Foxworth said Wednesday the county has received the money and the state Department of Transportation has completed surveying and design work.
Of particular concern has been several homes at the end of Marshallberg Road, but the planned project is designed to help others, too.
“NCDOT Hydraulics Unit has surveyed and designed a solution to the issue there,” Foxworth said. “The county, working with NCDOT, looked at multiple scenarios to alleviate the flooding issue and ultimately decided on one that would be most beneficial in both the short- and long-term in managing stormwater during both major and minor rainfall and tidal events.
“We are currently working with NCDOT on specifications for the project to be able to solicit bids for the improvements.”
The project will include a much larger drainage pipe to help move stormwater in the area off the land much more quickly.
Residents have been pushing for improvements for years.
One of them has been Linda Jacobson, who in an email last week said she lives at the intersection of Polly Hill Road and Star Church Road.
“The ditch behind my property often floods my yard,” she said. “My neighbor thinks it's my responsibility, but the water has nowhere to go since connecting ditches are clogged. “
At the end of December 2021, when the county learned Rep. McElraft had been able to get the money in the budget, Carteret County Commissioner Chris Chadwick, who represents Down East, said the stormwater will continue to go into Marshallberg Harbor, just faster. He also said there should be money available to clean out some clogged drainage ditches in the area.
At that time, Foxworth said, “One of the hotspots is around the harbor, then we plan to move upstream from there. Resiliency and preparing for natural disasters are important to all of our communities. In an effort to assist the citizens of Marshallberg, the state legislature graciously provided funding to address drainage in an area that has had issues over the years.”
Contact Brad Rich at 252-864-1532; email brad@thenewstimes.com; or follow on Twitter @brichccnt.
