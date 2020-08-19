County reports 7 additional COVID-19 cases, active cases decline

CARTERET COUNTY — Officials report seven more confirmed cases of COVID-19 were identified in Carteret County Wednesday, though the number of active cases fell dramatically since Tuesday.
The additional cases bring the county’s total up to 435, with 54 cases considered active. There were 100 active COVID-19 cases reported Tuesday.
The county reports 375 people have recovered from COVID-19 in Carteret County, and six people have died from complications related to the disease caused by the novel coronavirus.
In addition, there are reportedly no COVID-19 patients hospitalized at Carteret Health Care in Morehead City.
To date, health officials have conducted 6,021 COVID-19 tests, with 5,420 negative results, three inconclusive and 163 tests pending.
The county provides COVID-19 updates weekdays via its website, carteretcountync.gov.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.