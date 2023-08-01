CAPE CARTERET — Four western Carteret County towns have been awarded a state Department of Transportation grant to help fund development of a plan for future bicycle and pedestrian improvements.
Cape Carteret Manager Frank Rush, who handled the grant application for his town along with Bogue, Cedar Point and Peletier through the Down East Rural Planning Organization, announced the approval Monday.
“The development of a regional bicycle and pedestrian plan … is envisioned as the first step toward future bicycle and pedestrian improvements in Cape Carteret and surrounding towns,” he said. “The development of the plan will begin later this fall and will be coordinated by the Down East Rural Planning Organization in conjunction with town representatives.”
The plan will envision improvements not only within the towns but potentially between them.
The estimated total cost for the development of the new plan is approximately $50,000, and Cape Carteret's share of this required match is approximately $2,500, Rush said. The cost-shares are based on population, and Cape Carteret has the largest population of the four, so the other towns’ shares will be less than Cape Carteret’s.
Cedar Point and Bogue, like Cape Carteret, are along Highway 24, while Peletier is along Highway 58, which intersects with Highway 24 between Cedar Point and Cape Carteret.
Cape Carteret officials have already discussed several potential future improvements, nearly all of which will require cooperation and funding from N.C. Department of Transportation (NCDOT) in order to make these improvements a reality.
Among the potential future improvements that may be desired in Cape Carteret, according to Rush, are the following:
• The construction of safer pedestrian crossings along N.C. 24.
• The construction of overhead pedestrian and bicycle crossings at one or more locations along N.C. 24.
•The construction of a new multi-use path or sidewalk along the south side of N.C. 24 from the Old Cape Carteret neighborhood to the Bayshore Park neighborhood.
• The construction of a new bicycle path from the town's soon-to-be-completed, multi-use path near Taylor Notion Road and N.C. 58 to the town's kayak launching facility near Pettiford Creek off Highway 58.
• Interior multi-use path or sidewalk connections through the triangle area in town in the future. The triangle is formed by highways 58 and 24 and Taylor Notion Road. Cape Carteret has already completed about two-thirds of a pedestrian and bicycle path – the Cape Carteret Trail – along those roads within the town limits.
Rush, in a memo to the town board of commissioners during a meeting earlier this year, said the plan could also address other desired improvements.
Those include:
• Construction of safer pedestrian crossings along N.C. 58.
• Construction of an overhead pedestrian and bicycle crossing along N.C. 58 to connect with Cedar Point and Western Park.
• Construction of a dedicated multi-use path leading to the Cameron Langston Bridge and over the Atlantic lntracoastal Waterway to Emerald Isle. Emerald Isle already has a multi-use path that runs the length of the town along Highway 58 and along several other major roads, including Coast Guard Road.
• Extension of a multi-use path north on N.C. 58 to the North Carolina Mountains to Sea Trail and further east on N.C. 24 toward Bogue.
In his announcement Monday, Rush said “Significant public participation is planned, and further details will be provided when the planning effort begins later this year.”
Contact Brad Rich at 252-864-1532; email brad@thenewstimes.com; or follow on Twitter @brichccnt.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.