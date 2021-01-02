CEDAR POINT — The town of Cedar Point has a new administrative assistant, and, starting Monday, new town hall hours.
Tamra Bullard started work Tuesday in the full-time position, at a salary of $26,000 per year.
“I’m very excited to be here,” said Ms. Bullard, who recently moved to Cedar Point after working 27 years as a manager in human resources for Lowe’s Home Improvement. “It’s absolutely perfect. I’m thrilled to be here.”
She replaced part-timer Sherrie Hancock, who was hired in late September but resigned recently to take a full-time job in North Topsail Beach. Ms. Hancock, who was earning $10 per hour in Cedar Point, had been working close to 30 hours per week.
She replaced Arlayne Calhoun, who held the job for about seven years and was earning about $27,000 annually when she resigned earlier this year.
Town Manager David Rief said Ms. Bollard stood out from several other well-qualified applicants because of her experience, knowledge and personality.
“I think she’s a good fit,” he said.
The town advertised the position as either fulltime or part-time, but Mr. Rief said that after having a part-timer for a few months, he and Jayne Calhoun, the town clerk, decided there was too much work for the job to be part-time.
Meanwhile the town hall will be open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday and from 8 a.m. until noon Friday.
“We found the phones were ringing more often late in the afternoon on Monday through Thursday than they were on Friday,” Mr. Rief said of the alterations.
The change gives the public more opportunity four days a week to interact with the staff, but also gives the staff Friday afternoon off to attend to personal business before the weekend.
“We think it is going to work well,” Mr. Rief said.
