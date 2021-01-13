Council to meet Thursday
The Newport Town Council will meet for its regular council meeting at 6 p.m. Thursday in the town hall boardroom on Howard Boulevard.
The meeting is open to the public, and social distancing restrictions will be in effect. Interested participants are encouraged to join the meeting online via Zoom. Participants may request a link to the meeting by emailing Assistant Town Manager Teresa Fulk at tfulk@townofnewport.com.
