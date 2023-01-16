BEAUFORT — Carteret County school officials are inviting the public to share comments regarding the Board of Education’s 2023 fiscal budget. Comments will be taken during the public comment time of the board’s Tuesday, Feb. 7 meeting, which will begin at 6 p.m. in the district’s central office on Safrit Drive.
“This is your chance to have input in the budget process,” Carteret County Public Schools Superintendent Richie Paylor said during the school board meeting held Jan. 10 in the central office.
In addition, Paylor encouraged residents to attend the Carteret County Public Schools Foundation charity gala that will be held at 6 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 4 at the Coral Bay Club in Atlantic Beach. The annual event raises funds to support the foundation’s student and employee assistance program that assists during times of crisis. It also supports the Big Rock Teaching Fellow Fund, which is a scholarship program open to high school seniors in order to recruit and retain teachers in the county school system.
Tickets, sponsorship opportunities and a live auction for the foundation charity gala can be found on the school system’s website, carteretcountyschools.org, under the News section. Information can also be found through the Carteret County Public School Foundation’s social media posts.
“We hope to see you at the event on Feb. 4,” Paylor said.
Founded in 2010, The CCPS Foundation focuses on enriching education for students and supporting faculty, while encouraging support of public education by securing funds for innovative projects that cannot be funded with local, state or federal dollars.
As for the budget hearing, those wishing to speak must sign in 10 minutes prior to the Feb. 7 meeting. While public comment time is open to most subjects, board members said they would like to hear from parents and residents regarding budget issues. They can include what items should be included or excluded in the 2023 fiscal budget, areas where help or positions are needed or areas where change is needed.
Public comment time will be limited to three minutes per speaker. Because of possible time constraints, groups representing the same particular interest are asked to have one individual submit a comment on its behalf.
School board members will begin meeting with Paylor in late January to work on a 2023 county budget proposal. This will include various workshops and sessions through March to hone in on an operations and capital budget request to submit to the county manager.
The county is asking that the board have its request submitted to the manager by the end of March. The manager and his staff will then review the request and make a recommendation to the Carteret County Board of Commissioners. Commissioners must adopt their ’23 fiscal budget by June 30, which is the end of the ’22 fiscal year.
In other updates, Paylor said several facilities improvement projects took place over the Christmas break. They included:
Carpet installation at Morehead City Elementary and Beaufort Middle schools.
Middle school gym floors were recoated and buffed, and gym floor repairs took place at Beaufort Middle School.
Other capital projects that were recently completed are:
Playground equipment was installed at Beaufort Elementary, Beaufort Middle, Harkers Island Elementary and Newport Elementary schools. Equipment will soon be installed at Bogue Sound Elementary and White Oak Elementary schools.
Roof work was completed on the Big Rock Building at the Carteret Preschool Center in Newport.
A chiller was installed at Newport Elementary School, with chillers soon to be installed at Smyrna Elementary and White Oak Elementary schools.
Paylor also provided brief updates on school bond projects as follows:
Work on the classroom addition at Croatan High School is on schedule.
The foundation and slab work are complete for the new addition at the Carteret Preschool Center, with framing on the building starting last week.
School officials are still waiting on bricks to arrive to complete security walls at several county schools.
Contact Cheryl Burke at 252-726-7081, ext. 255; email Cheryl@thenewstimes.com; or follow on Twitter @cherylccnt.
