Alesia Sanderson, longtime Emerald Isle parks and recreation director, to retire in April

EMERALD ISLE — Longtime Emerald Isle Parks and Recreation director Alesia Sanderson, who has overseen a tremendous growth in recreational resources and opportunities in the Bogue Banks resort town, will retire in April.
In an email Friday, town manager Matt Zapp said he’s sorry to see her go and is seeking applicants for the post.
“Since Emerald Isle is a family friendly beach town, we are focused on providing outstanding services via our parks system,” Mr. Zapp said. The parks and recreation director plays a critical role in overseeing all recreational facilities and programs.
“The recruitment, hiring, and onboarding of another exceptional leader will be a short-term challenge for the town,” he added. “Simultaneously, it will be a professional opportunity of a lifetime for the selected candidate.”
Ms. Sanderson, who has been with the town for 32 years, said in an email her favorite thing about her time in the department has been “the people I have had the pleasure to work with and for. I love this community and the true compassion of this town when help is needed, as it crosses all boundaries to unite as one,” she said.
Mr. Zapp called Ms. Sanderson “an exemplar in the field of parks and recreation,” citing her professionalism and her dedication to keeping the parks clean and in good condition.
“If we look back 30 years, you’ll see the fingerprints of Alesia’s leadership and effectiveness evidenced across the Emerald Isle: The St. Patrick’s Festival, Beach Music Festival, the Bike and Pedestrian Path, Emerald Isle Woods, a myriad of playgrounds, the Community Center and most recently the acquisition of McLean-Spell Park,” which is a 30-acre wooded natural area behind the recreation center and the police department, along Archer’s Creek.
Mr. Zapp said it won’t be easy to replace Ms. Sanderson.
“Going forward, Emerald Isle is looking for a visionary leader that cares about people,” he said. “That is what Emerald Isle has come to know, love and respect in the existing parks and recreation director. We will work to recruit, hire and onboard her replacement swiftly and with the greatest amount of care possible.”
The salary range for the job is $57,798-$85,541, depending upon qualifications and experience. The department oversees two regional beach accesses, each with more than 160 parking spaces.
Ms. Sanderson didn’t take credit for the town’s system of parks, beach accesses and other recreational facilities.
“I was given the opportunity to play a collective role in many accomplishments, including greater public ocean access via the creation of the regional parking areas, improving handicapped accessibility to the beach strand, building a community center, developing Emerald Isle Woods Park, construction of 12 miles of bicycle and pedestrian path from the eastern end of town and down Coast Guard Road, adding rescue buoys to the beach strand for increased public water safety and awareness, the St. Patrick’s Festival, the Beach Music Festival, development of Senator Jean Preston Park and many youth and adult recreational opportunities,” she said.
The biggest problem she encountered? Hurricanes, which damaged many of those parks and accesses.
Ms. Sanderson added she had been fortunate to work with “amazing people from the community as well as on the state and federal level. I’ve built lifelong friendships with many of them and I’m forever grateful for that.”
She praised the commitment and dedication of the staff and elected officials to the people of the town and said her day-to-day interactions with members of the community have been highly rewarding.
“Helping people resolve issues that may have seemed impossible to them at that time has also been a great experience for me,” she added.
She said she’ll enter retirement with “No regrets.”
