MOREHEAD CITY — Beginning Wednesday, the eastbound lane of the high-rise bridge between Morehead City and Radio Island will be closed from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. daily to allow crews to carry out bridge inspections.
According to the N.C. Department of Transportation’s real-time traffic website DriveNC.gov, the work is supposed to last through Thursday, March 18, with medium-level traffic impacts expected for the duration.
Motorists are advised to slow down and follow the directions of the onsite traffic control/flagging operation.
