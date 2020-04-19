MOREHEAD CITY — When professional seamstress Shannon O’Neal heard there was a need for cloth facemasks, she and her son Curren got to work.
She joined Carteret County’s Handmade Covid Masks Facebook group, and she and Curren, who has Down Syndrome, have been sewing ever since.
“We started about three weeks ago and have made about 150 so far,” Ms. O’Neal said Monday. “People think that people with disabilities can’t do things, but they can. They just do it at a different pace. This gave us an opportunity to give back to our community.”
Curren said making the masks to help others makes him “feel happy. It’s fun,” he said.
The two are among many putting their sewing skills to use making free facemasks for first responders, long-term care facilities, doctors’ offices and more. Other groups, like Duke Marine Lab on Pivers Island and the Institute of Marine Sciences in Morehead City, are using 3D printers to make protective face shields.
As for Ms. O’Neal and her son, she said their first batch of cloth masks went to Carteret Clinic for Adolescents and Children in Morehead City. They’ve also sent masks to first-responders, medical care workers and U.S. Coast Guard stations.
Cheri Leichleiter, who started the Carteret County Handmade Covid Masks group in March, said she had no idea that it would take off so quickly.
“I was just feeling helpless and wanted to do something, then I heard there were shortages of masks everywhere,” she said. “That day I posted something on Facebook and asked if people wanted to give back by making masks. I had 50 or more people respond.”
Since starting the group she said members have made about 600 masks. They’ve donated them to Carteret Health Care in Morehead City and additional hospitals. Others have gone to pharmacies, businesses, first responders and the Carteret Correctional Institute in Newport. Yet more have gone to the Carteret County Health Department and County Department of Social Services.
Ms. Leichleiter said many people have donated fabric and elastic for the effort. She also offers patterns for people to use.
“If a member of the group says they need supplies, we’ll run it over to them,” she said. “The requests keep coming in. As long as there is a need, we’ll keep making them.”
Another group creating free facemasks is Beaufort-Carteret County Facemask Project, started by Dr. Christian Lambertsen with Beachcare Urgent & Family Medical Center in Morehead City.
“With everything shut down we are limited on what everyone can do,” he said. “When the CDC (Centers for Disease Control) came up with recommendations for cloth facemasks, I thought this would be a good way to help.”
He and his wife Jackie Lambertsen currently have teams who cut, wash and sew fabric. Dr. Lambertsen takes care of obtaining fabric and materials for the group. Ms. Lambertsen sews and has created a video to demonstrate how to make masks.
“The key is getting organized,” Ms. Lambertsen said as she and fellow sewer Marilyn Shuping of South River worked on masks Wednesday in Ms. Lambertsen’s dining room. “It’s also critical to follow the patterns we’ve cut and created.”
She said she also likes to outline the borders of her masks with floral wiring so it forms to each person’s face. She admitted obtaining elastic has become more of a challenge, so she came up with the idea of using elastic headbands to supplement her dwindling stock of elastic.
Ms. Lambertsen and Ms. Shuping said they like to give each person two masks so they can have one to wear while they wash the other.
“It’s important that you wash your mask each day to wash off any germs the mask has caught,” Ms. Shuping said.
Dr. Lambertsen said so far the group has made about 250 masks. They’ve gone to places such as South River Fire and EMS, the Beaufort Fire and EMS departments, and the Beaufort Police Department. The group received an order Wednesday for 100 masks for a long-term care facility.
The Core Sound Waterfowl Museum Quilt Crew has also been making masks, with a particular focus on the Down East community. Bonnie Hunter is helping coordinate the effort and estimates the crew has donated about 120 masks, so far. Many of those were donated to DSS.
“We’re not quilting together right now, but we’re making masks out of our scraps,” she said.
The quilt crew has also donated masks to several Down East food banks and fire departments.
Those who have received masks and face shields say they appreciate the generosity of the community.
“We are so happy to see the community's support for healthcare workers, first responders and high-risk individuals during this pandemic and are so fortunate to have community members who will step up during a time of need,” County Health Department Director Stephanie Cannon said in an email Monday. “This is an uncertain time for all of us and to see such generosity makes us feel truly blessed to have the opportunity to serve such outstanding community members.”
CHC Community Relations Marketing Director Michelle Lee agreed.
“The community’s generous support during this time is inspirational for staff,” she said in an email Monday. “Once the CDC changed their guidance, Carteret Health Care began accepting non-clinical grade masks for staff’s personal use and we can offer them to patients during discharge.”
Beaufort Police Chief Paul Burdette, too, said getting the additional masks and shields is a big help.
“I really can’t put it into words that properly express our appreciation,” Chief Burdette said in a telephone interview Tuesday. “When we found out there may not be adequate supplies to fully equip us with N95 shields, we heard that cloth masks could provide our officers a good level of protection. My job is to protect my people and their health and safety. These masks are helping to provide that. We also received face shields.”
Those wanting to donate materials to the cloth facemask groups, volunteer to make facemasks or are in need of facemasks can contact Ms. Leichleiter on the Carteret County Handmade Covid Masks Facebook page. They can contact Dr. Lambertson by emailing shibumi@meridians.us or by calling 929-260-7711.
Contact Cheryl Burke at 252-726-7081, ext. 255; email Cheryl@thenewstimes.com; or follow on Twitter @cherylccnt.
