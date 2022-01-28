Cedar Point awards contracts for street work with plans to repair, resurface multiple roads

CEDAR POINT — Cedar Point commissioners last week approved contracts for the town’s 2022 street repair program.
The contract for repaving the waterfront portion of Sunset Drive went to Thomas Simpson Construction of Morehead City for $40,170.
The contract for work on Sherwood Avenue, Mary Catherine Court (to include drainpipe repair), Tammy Page Court, Franklin Court and Jones Street went to Able Paving and Seal Coating of Jacksonville for $44,200, according to town manager David Rief.
The board awarded the contracts during an agenda work session Jan. 20 in the town hall on Sherwood Avenue.
Both contractors will have until June to complete the work.
Mr. Rief and the board originally wanted the work done sooner, but when the town went out for bids last fall, Mr. Rief said he’d run into problem with bids for the project.
“I sent out RFPs (requests for proposals),” he said in September. “Nine (contractors) looked at them, but I got only one bid.”
That bid, from M&W Land Improvement of Jacksonville, was $162,907, which was higher than expected, so Mr. Rief called the others to ask why they didn’t bid.
Reponses included that they are overworked and couldn’t meet the 60-day completion deadline, they couldn’t finish the work before cold weather sets in and they’d have to pay overtime to get the job done by those overworked employees.
A couple of contractors suggested the town wait until spring, alleviating the likelihood of cold weather affecting the work.
As a result, the town decided to rebid the work and give contractors longer to do the jobs.
Money for the work will come from the town’s state-shared gas tax fund. The distribution of the fund is based on a formula that uses the number of miles of road in the local government’s jurisdictions and population totals.
Planned work includes some resurfacing, repairs of cracks and repairs of crumbling street edges.
