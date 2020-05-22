CARTERET COUNTY — Carteret-Craven Electric Cooperative is accepting applications for 2020-21 Bright Ideas grants of up to $1,000 for innovative, hands-on classroom projects that would not otherwise be funded.
Educators from Carteret County and Havelock can apply at ncbrightideas.com.
“I expect that many educators are already coming up with innovative teaching ideas while engaging in virtual learning with their students during the COVID-19 outbreak,” CCEC Communications Director Lisa Galizia said. “Some of those ideas might be just perfect for funding from Bright Ideas for the coming school year.”
CCEC expects to award more than $23,000 in Bright Ideas grants this year. The grants are available to K-12 teachers for projects in any subject, and educators can apply individually or as a team.
Applications are being accepted through Tuesday, Sept. 15. Teachers who submit their applications by the early bird deadline of Saturday, Aug. 15 will be entered to win a $100 Visa gift card.
To apply, teachers must include a budget; explain the implementation, goals, creative elements and evaluation of the project; and have approval from their school’s principal.
Applications will be judged through a competitive evaluation process, with judges looking for projects that feature inventive and creative approaches to learning.
Since the program began in 1994, educators statewide have received more than $12.9 million in Bright Ideas grant funding, and approximately 2.5 million North Carolina students have participated in 12,359 Bright Ideas-funded projects.
Grant-writing tips and applications are available at ncbrightideas.com.
