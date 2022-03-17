While COVID-19 cases decline, health director cautions future spikes expected

MOREHEAD CITY — As COVID-19 cases continue to decrease in the county and nation, Carteret County Health Department Director Nina Oliver cautioned there will be future spikes in cases.
“We will get a next wave, but we do believe it will be milder than omicron,” Ms. Oliver said Monday during the County Consolidated Human Services board meeting in the health department conference room. “Right now, we are being told the next wave will be in the next eight to 10 weeks. We are preplanning for that now.”
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has confirmed that a new variant, commonly known as “stealth omicron,” or the B.A.2 lineage of the omicron variant, is in the United States. Health officials report it currently makes up about 23% of cases in the nation. Early research suggests it spreads faster than the original omicron, which itself spread faster than the original coronavirus and other variants.
As planning begins for the next wave, Ms. Oliver said she’s encouraged by the COVID-19 numbers she is currently seeing.
“Right now we are in a deceleration phase,” she said.
As of March 11, there were 21 active COVID-19 cases reported in the county. That compares to 87 active cases Feb. 14.
The county’s positivity rate was 5.7% on March 11, compared to 20.6% Feb. 14. The county’s positivity rate is still higher than the state average, which was 2.9% on Friday.
There were only two COVID-related hospitalizations in the county March 11. There have been 118 COVID-related deaths in the county since the start of the pandemic, with 14,260 confirmed cases reported.
Ms. Oliver said she was also encouraged by the county’s vaccination rate, which as of March 11 stood at 64% of the population receiving two doses of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines or one dose of Johnson & Johnson vaccine. That represents 44,789 people.
“I would say our county is in the top 10 to 15 counties in the state for our vaccination rate,” she said. “That is extremely good.”
She reported 69% of the county population had received at least one dose of vaccine. That represents 48,161 residents.
There have also been 20,846 county residents who have received one booster or additional dose of the vaccine.
While many pharmacies and medical providers provide vaccinations, Ms. Oliver said health department staff have given 14,838 vaccinations, with 3,069 boosters or additional doses given.
Workers have provided 590 vaccinations to those 12 to 17 years of age, and 173 doses to children 5 to 11 years old. Her staff is preparing to start COVID vaccines for children 6 months to 4 years of age.
Ms. Oliver said with cases on the decline, the demand for testing and vaccinations has decreased. As of Monday, the health department is offering testing three days per week through its general clinic.
“This move is due to losing our full-time tester, but comes at a time where full-time testing is not necessary,” she said.
Ms. Oliver added that the health department is partnering with Carteret Health Care and Nomi Health to provide long-term testing resources in the county.
While the CDC continues to research what the future of vaccinations will be, Ms. Oliver said she foresees a possible second booster shot or fourth dose when another significant wave comes along.
“I believe COVID is going to be more like a flu vaccine and it will possibly be an annual vaccine or once every six months,” she said. “There’s still a lot of research going on.”
The CDC recently announced it is considering a second booster for those 65 and older.
County Consolidated Human Services Director Cindy Holman praised Ms. Oliver and her staff, as well as Department of Social Services staff, for persevering through the pandemic.
“These departments are having to be super flexible in everything,” she said. “If we have another wave, they will have to gear up again. It’s been really tough.”
