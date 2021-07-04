NEWPORT — Tropical Storm Elsa is forecast to pass over or near the North Carolina coast Thursday, including Carteret County.
The National Hurricane Center issued an advisory on Elsa at 11 a.m. Sunday, the latest advisory available. According to the NHC, Elsa, which weakened from a hurricane to a tropical storm on Saturday, is about 50 miles north of Kingston, Jamacia. It has maximum sustained winds of 60 mph and is moving west-northwest at 13 mph. Its minimum central barometric pessure is 29.8 inches.
Elsa is forecast to move over or near the coast over the next several days, and may pass over North Carolina sometime Thursday, July 8. The National Weather Service’s weather forecasting office in Newport said in its extended forecast Sunday that tropical storm conditions will be possible on Thursday in Carteret County.
According to the NWS, while Elsa may bring effects to eastern North Carolina mid to late week in the week of July 5-9, “there is still much uncertainty with the evolution and track of the storm.”
“Residents and visitors are urged to pay close attention to the forecast over the coming days,” the NWS said.
The NHC issues advisories and other information on tropical weather conditions at its website nhc.noaa.gov.
The NWS provides forecasts, watches, warnings, outlooks, advisories and more information on its website weather.gov/mhx/, on Twitter at twitter.com/NWSMoreheadCity, on Facebook at facebook.com/NWSMoreheadCity and on YouTube at youtube.com/NWSMoreheadCity.
