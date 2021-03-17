County commission forms committee to examine hybrid sales tax distribution options

BEAUFORT — Following a decision earlier in the month to retain the ad valorem method of sales tax distribution,the Carteret County Board of Commissioners has decided to form a committee to examine the possibility of a hybrid distribution plan instead, but any changes the committee recommends likely wouldn’t be enacted until 2022 at the earliest.
The board initially voted 4-3 at a retreat March 3 in favor of retaining the ad valorem, or property-value based, method of sales tax distribution rather than switch to either a hybrid or a per capita, or population based, distribution. That decision prompted pushback from leaders of the county’s western mainland towns, as well as Newport, many of whom spoke at the retreat to appeal for change. The county board agreed to revisit the topic during its regular meeting Monday evening.
Commissioners invited one representative on each side of the issue to make their case in a 10-minute presentation Monday. Atlantic Beach Mayor Trace Cooper spoke on behalf of the Bogue Banks towns and Beaufort in favor of keeping the ad valorem method, while Cedar Point Town Manager David Rief represented the county’s western mainland towns and Newport, which are all pushing for a change.
In his presentation, Mr. Rief acknowledged neither the ad valorem nor per capita method seem to fully satisfy the needs of all the county’s municipalities, so he recommended coming up with a hybrid solution, possibly one that could be introduced gradually. He recommended going about this by way of an interlocal agreement, which all the municipalities would have to sign on to, rather than through legislative action, which is a more intensive process.
“This reduces the amount of loss to any individual town and the gain to any individual town, making it a lot easier for a transition to take place,” Mr. Rief said of his proposed plan, which would eventually end up as a 50/50 split between ad valorem and per capita.
Mayor Cooper, meanwhile, urged commissioners to keep the ad valorem distribution in place, though he suggested he may be open to discussions about a hybrid plan.
“This a zero-sum game, if one town is getting more money another is getting less,” he said. “…If you look at the total county tax burden, I expect everyone feels (beach towns) are paying our fair share. Obviously, being part of a greater community is important to us, and I’m sure we’d listen to something that’s being proposed, but…I feel like we’re paying our fair share.”
Morehead City officials have chosen to stay neutral on the issue, with Mayor Jerry Jones telling the News-Times last week he’d also be open to a hybrid solution. Despite the neutrality, the city would lose revenue if the county shifted to a per capita model.
After some discussion, county Chairperson Ed Wheatly recommended forming a committee to be comprised of at least seven individuals – three county commissioners, two municipal representatives and two county staff members – to examine the matter in greater depth. Mr. Wheatly suggested giving the committee 90 days to meet and formulate its recommendations to be presented to commissioners at their June meeting.
The board voted 6-1, with Commissioner Mark Mansfield opposed, to create the committee.
County Manager Tommy Burns said with such a short timeframe, it’s unlikely towns would be able to adopt any changes the committee puts forward for the upcoming 2021-22 fiscal year, which begins Thursday, July 1. To that end, the board affirmed its previous decision to keep the ad valorem method intact at least until the 2022-23 fiscal year.
“I think we can meet, but I’m not as optimistic we can work out anything before the budget cycle,” Mr. Burns said. “I’m just being realistic.”
Cape Carteret Mayor Will Baker said Tuesday he thought county commissioners “did what had to be in done, in a way,” in forming a committee and he will try to be optimistic something good will come of it.
“But,” he added, “the reality is, the beach towns don’t have any incentive” to agree to anything that would cost them money.
“I can understand that,” Mayor Baker continued. “But at the same time, I’m not going to let it die.”
The mayor earlier this month was highly critical of county commissioners, particularly western area representative Robin Comer, who made the motion earlier this month to keep the current system in place. Monday, Mr. Comer appeared to reverse course on that decision, saying, “sales tax is not designed to go where it was raised, it’s designed to be shared in some way, form or fashion.”
Mayor Baker said Tuesday he is a registered independent voter and has no current political aspirations beyond his current position. As such, he has nothing to lose by continuing to be an honest spokesperson for Cape Carteret and the others that would benefit from a change in the distribution system, he said.
Reporter Brad Rich contributed to this story.
